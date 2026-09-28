

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), an American multinational pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that it has entered into an exclusive global license agreement with SciBrunch Therapeutics for SPR2015, an investigational preclinical oral KRAS G12D (ON) inhibitor.



SciBrunch will receive an upfront payment of $400 million and is eligible for milestone payments across multiple indications, bringing the total potential value of the deal to $2.13 billion. The company said that the transaction has closed.



Merck will record a pre-tax charge of $400 million, or about $0.13 per share, in third-quarter 2026 results related to the transaction.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Merck were down 0.08 percent, changing hands at $148.70, after closing Friday's regular session 0.54 percent higher.



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