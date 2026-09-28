NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Chervon promotes Kevin Gee to Vice President of Pro Product Development - FLEX, effective Monday, September 28, 2026, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Kevin Gee joined Chervon after a 15-year international career in the Milwaukee Pro Power Tool business. He started his career at TTI in 2011 as a Field Sales Store Representative in Toronto, Ontario. He moved through several Milwaukee marketing positions in Canada and was then promoted to a marketing position with Milwaukee based in Hong Kong in 2013. He then rose to the position of Group Marketing Manager in Milwaukee Asia in 2016.

In 2017, Kevin was moved to Milwaukee U.S.A. and advanced through a series of Milwaukee product management positions from 2017 to 2023. His final position was Director of Product Management for Milwaukee Pro Tools from 2021 to 2023. Most recently, Kevin held the position of Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for Guardian Safety Equipment before joining Chervon in 2026.

Gee has an undergraduate degree and MBA from Lakeland University in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

"Gee's impressive international pro tool experience and his outstanding leadership skills make him a great choice to assume the key Vice President of Product Development role for FLEX," said CEO Joe Galli. "I have been highly impressed and inspired watching Kevin in action here at Chervon."

"I very much look forward to building and leading a world class pro tool product development team for FLEX," said Gee. "It is clear Chervon strongly values an obsessive, maniacal focus on world class product development. My passion for winning pro product development is an exact match for Chervon's customer and end user centricity."

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About Chervon

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-promotes-kevin-gee-to-vice-president-of-pro-product-developmen-1227764