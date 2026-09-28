Chervon Names Trevor Bithrey Vice President Pro End User Marketing and Research - Canada

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Trevor Bithrey joins Chervon as Vice President, Pro End User Marketing and Research - Canada, effective Monday, September 28, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Bithrey joins Chervon with over 25 years of professional power tools experience. He has excelled in his increasingly responsible positions in building both the DeWalt Canada business and the Milwaukee Canada business. He brings an impressive and diverse skillset in account management, end user marketing, aftersales service and end user research. He also has experience building and leading exceptional teams in Canada.

Bithrey will also be part of the newly formed Chervon Global End User Research and Jobsite Marketing team, reporting directly to CEO Joe Galli.

Bithrey's career started at DeWalt Canada where he held a series of sales and product management positions from 2000 to 2007. He then moved to Milwaukee Canada from 2007 until 2023 where he advanced through key leadership roles, culminating in his position as Vice President of End User Marketing, Product Service and Brand Management for Milwaukee from 2020 to 2023. Most recently, he was driving end user marketing in key verticals for Ansell Safety - Canada. Bithrey is an honors graduate from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He is also a graduate of the 2023 TTI breakthrough leadership program.

"We are highly fortunate to have Trevor joining our North American leadership team," said CEO Joe Galli. "His extensive background in end user research, jobsite marketing, after-sales service, and account management along with his strong leadership skills make him a perfect match for our inspired high-performance end user culture here at Chervon."

"I am thrilled to be joining Chervon," said Bithrey. "The company's customer centricity and powerful product development system sets us up beautifully to deliver exciting levels of growth in the years ahead."

# # #

About Chervon

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-trevor-bithrey-vice-president-pro-end-user-marketing-and-1227765