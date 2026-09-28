Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Completes United Nations Fleet Management Deployment Following Competitive Procurement Win

SHIFT AI delivers end-to-end fleet management solution spanning connected hardware, cloud software, installation, training, reporting and ongoing software subscription and operational support across participating organizations and national programs in Burundi

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the initial deployment and implementation phase of its SHIFT AI fleet and asset management platform for the United Nations Development Programme ("UNDP") in Burundi, following the selection of Shift Technologies Canada Inc. ("SHIFT") through a competitive UNDP procurement process.

From Vehicle Tracking to Fleet Intelligence

UNDP sought an integrated solution to improve visibility into vehicle operations, fuel consumption, utilization, driver behaviour and maintenance requirements. The objective was to use real-time fleet data to improve operational efficiency, reduce fuel waste and downtime, strengthen preventive maintenance and improve management of fleet assets over their lifecycle.

SHIFT AI brings vehicle, driver and operational information into a centralized platform, providing fleet administrators with greater visibility into how assets are being used and performing.

The solution includes:

Real-time vehicle location, status and trip monitoring;

Fuel consumption and fuel-use analytics;

Vehicle utilization and historical fleet data;

Engine and CAN-bus diagnostics;

Driver identification and behaviour monitoring;

Geofencing and configurable alerts;

Preventive maintenance and diagnostic reporting;

Fleet performance and sustainability reporting;

Centralized dashboards and user administration; and

Hardware, connectivity, installation, commissioning, training and ongoing technical support.

Won Through Competitive UNDP Procurement

SHIFT was selected through a formal competitive UNDP procurement process that evaluated technical requirements, supplier qualifications and the ability to meet project delivery requirements.

The successful completion of the initial deployment and implementation phase provides Predictiv AI with an additional international reference deployment for SHIFT AI and demonstrates the Company's ability to compete for and execute integrated hardware-and-software projects within the technical, security and operational requirements of a major international organization. Following completion of the implementation phase, the software continues to be provided on a recurring annual subscription basis.

"Winning and successfully completing the deployment and implementation phase of this competitive procurement for the United Nations Development Programme is an important milestone for SHIFT AI," said Sana Srithas, Chief Operating Officer of Predictiv AI. "UNDP required more than vehicle tracking. We delivered the complete solution - hardware, connectivity, software, installation, training, reporting and ongoing support - within one integrated platform. With implementation now completed and the software continuing in operation, this deployment demonstrates SHIFT AI's ability to deliver that capability in an international institutional environment."

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-completes-united-nations-fleet-management-deployment-1227693