

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) announced Monday that Chirantan Desai has stepped down as President and CEO of MongoDB, effective immediately. Desai is leaving to pursue a senior role at Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).



The Board has appointed Dev Ittycheria as interim President and CEO, also effective immediately.



Ittycheria served as President and CEO of MongoDB from 2014 to 2025, an eleven-year tenure. During his leadership, MongoDB grew from an early-stage disruptor into a global technology leader, scaling from approximately $35 million to more than $2.3 billion in annual revenue.



The Board has initiated a search process to identify MongoDB's next permanent CEO and has retained an executive search firm to assist in that process.



The company remains confident in the outlook for the business and is reaffirming its guidance for the third quarter and the full year fiscal 2027 provided on September 1, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News