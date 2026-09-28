Vancouver, British Columbia and Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to provide potash assay results from the completion of drilling operations at the Peterson 1 site, located at the Company's flagship Sage Plain Potash Project in southeast Utah. Results from the Saskatchewan Research Council lab assays returned three high-grade potash sections grading better than 50.0 % KCl within the Upper and Lower Cycle 18 potash beds. High-grade sections in the Upper Cycle 18 potash horizon include 10.8 feet (3.3 m) of 52.5% KCl and 3.3 feet (1.0 m) of 52.0% KCl within the 26.6 foot (8.1m) thick intersection of the Upper Cycle 18 potash bed grading 36.1% KCl. A high-grade, 10.1 foot (3.1 m) section grading 53.4% KCl in the Lower Cycle 18 potash bed occurs within a 16.4 foot (5.0 m) thick intersection grading 36.4% KCl, confirming the continuity and high-grade tenor of the deposit and making it one of the highest-grade deposits around the world.

DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Continuity of high-grade potash and significant bed thicknesses have been confirmed for both Upper and Lower Cycle 18 potash beds.

Outstanding, high-grade tenor confirmed within the Upper and Lower Cycle 18 potash beds as summarized in Table 1.

Combined grade and thickness of 36.3% over 43 feet (13.1 m) for the whole of Cycle 18.

The potash intervals and assay results confirm remarkable continuity between the recently completed Peterson 1 hole and the previous Johnson 1 hole, located 0.62 miles (1.0 km) to the south.

Importantly, we have now also confirmed high-grade potash mineralization in the Lower Bed of Cycle 18.



FROM

(ft) TO

(ft) THICKNESS

(ft) THICKNESS

(m) KCl

GRADE

(%) UPPER CYCLE 18











7,087.6 7,114.2 26.6 8.1 36.1% Including 7,087.6 7,090.9 3.3 1.0 52.0% Including 7,098.1 7,108.9 10.8 3.3 52.5%











LOWER CYCLE 18











7,154.2 7,170.6 16.4 5.0 36.4% Including 7,154.2 7,164.4 10.2 3.1 53.4%

Table 1. Summary of Upper and Lower Cycle 18 drill intercepts in Peterson 1

"Completing the Peterson 1 drilling program and receiving these outstanding analytical results mark a significant, transformational development for the Sage Plain Project," said Patricio Varas, CEO of Sage Potash. "The continuity, thickness and high grades of the potash beds demonstrate a world-class deposit that can be advanced rapidly toward production."

Mr. Varas added: "Potash project resources commonly exceed the tonnage required to define reserves and a mine plan. As we advance the project - first with an updated resource estimate, followed by a PFS and further engineering studies, we expect the new resource to support a higher-capacity mine plan contemplating meaningful potash production in the United States. This scale should allow Sage to evaluate various mining methods and optimize a mine plan that leverages the very high-grade mineralization to target a high IRR and rapid payback, while pursuing a development larger than the 300,000 tonnes per year contemplated in the September 8, 2025 PEA."

Mr. Varas further added: "The Sage Plain Project is advancing as the United States designates potash a critical mineral and global attention to fertilizer-input security remains elevated."

Results from these analytical assays will now be used to update the project resources. An updated NI 43-101 resource estimate is planned to be delivered in the next 45 days.

PETERSON DRILLING PROGRAM

As previously announced, the Peterson 1 stratigraphic exploration hole was successfully completed on August 4, 2026, marking a key operational milestone for the project. During an initial onsite geological assessment of the recovered core, the Company confirmed the presence of pure sylvite mineralization within the Cycle 18 potash horizons.

The Peterson 1 hole was sited 0.62 miles (1.0 km) to the north-northeast of the previously drilled Johnson 1 hole (Figure 1) to facilitate both a resource expansion and delineation of a portion of the resource that will fall into the measured and indicated categories in a new NI 43-101 resource estimate.





Figure 1. Property location map with Peterson 1 and Johnson 1 Drill Hole Locations and regional extent of potash mineralization (USGA and others). Drill Hole Locations show Radius of Influence("ROI") illustrated as used in resource calculations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11610/316267_d1bfa3083455696f_001full.jpg

Core from the Cycle 18 Upper and Lower zones was recovered and transported to the Saskatchewan Research Council laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ("SRC"), for geochemical analysis. Samples were collected and shipped under the supervision of qualified independent geological personnel for analysis using industry-standard procedures. Quality assurance and quality control protocols included the insertion of blanks, standards, and duplicate samples throughout the sampling program. Assays were completed along the entire length of recovered core. Eight, one foot (30 cm) core sections were removed at the site for geo-mechanical testing. These core sections will be forwarded to the SRC laboratory for assays when geo-mechanical testing is completed. In the absence of assays, gamma ray results were used to determine the potash content for those eight samples.

The geochemical assay samples and resulting delineation of grade intercepts confirm attractive potash bed thicknesses and grades that demonstrate the high-grade tenor of the mineralization in this part of the Paradox Basin, between the Johnson 1 and Peterson 1 holes. The continuous thicknesses and high grade now demonstrated by the historical wells and the Peterson well will allow for a significant increase in the resource estimate and will allow for an upgrade in the quality of the resource for the project.

The Company has engaged RESPEC LLC to perform the NI 43-101 resource calculation based on the inclusion of the Peterson 1 drill hole information. RESPEC previously completed a NI 43-101 resource estimate on Sept 8, 2025.

SUMMARY OF CURRENT RESULTS AND COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS DRILL HOLE

Peterson 1 assays returned 36.1% KCl over 26.6 feet (8.1 m) in the Upper Bed of Cycle 18 and 36.4% KCl over 16.4 feet (5.0 m) in the Lower Bed of Cycle 18.





Figure 2. - Peterson 1 photograph of core recovered at the beginning of the Upper bed interval shows pure sylvite mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11610/316267_d1bfa3083455696f_002full.jpg

Cycle 18

Member Thickness

(ft) Thickness

(m) Weighted Average K 2 O Grade (percent) Weighted Average KCl Grade (percent) Weighted Average Carnallite Content (percent) Weighted Average Insoluble Content (percent) Peterson 1











Upper Bed 26.6 8.10 23.1% 36.1% <0.1% <1 % Lower Bed 16.5 5.04 23.3% 36.4% <0.1% <1 % Johnson 1











Upper Bed 23.8 7.26 29.1% 46.1% 0.01% 0.56% Lower Bed 18.0 5.48 22.6% 35.8% NA NA

Table 2. - Full interval lengths and grades for the Cycle 18 Upper and Lower Beds; Peterson 1 and Johnson 1 drill holes.

Table 2 shows the overall thickness and grade encountered at the Peterson 1 hole compared to the Johnson 1 drill hole; the two holes show excellent continuity. The current drill program recovered an outstanding high-grade interval within the Upper Bed of Cycle 18. At 7,094.5 feet (2162.4 m) of depth at the Peterson 1 drill site an interval measuring 13.8 feet (4.22 m) grading 45.5% KCl was recovered within an intercept of 19.7 feet (5.99 m) in the Cycle 18 Upper Bed with grades of 39.4% KCl. This correlates to a continuation of the same high-grade interval at Johnson 1 which was 15.0 feet (4.58 m) of 53.5% KCl.

The following figure shows a comparison of the Peterson 1 drill intercepts set out with the corresponding Johnson 1 drill intercepts in relation to the same stratigraphic bed for the Cycle 18 Upper Bed.





Figure 3. - Peterson-1 and Johnson-1 Upper Bed of Cycle 18 drill hole intercepts and continuity of Lithology

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11610/316267_d1bfa3083455696f_003full.jpg

The beginning of the Upper Bed of Cycle 18 was encountered at 7,085.6 feet (2,159 m) at Peterson 1 and correlates well with the Johnson 1 hole, confirming the flat lying nature of the mineralization with a dip of approximately 0.8 degrees. The Upper Bed was followed by a barren halite interval of 42 feet (12.8 m) before entering the Lower Bed, which also correlates well with the 41 feet (12.5 m) of barren halite between the Upper and Lower Cycle 18 beds at the Johnson 1 hole site.

Assay results also indicate that the potash interval at the Peterson 1 well location is also very clean with traces of carnallite and less than 1% insoluble materials, which compares positively with the purity of the deposit in this part of the Paradox Basin as evidenced in the original Johnson 1 hole.

Drill results from the Peterson 1 and Johnson 1 sites, along with regional gamma ray results from historical drill data and previously obtained 2D seismic data, indicate the Cycle 18 potash mineralization is open in all directions.

SAGE PLAIN PROJECT GRADE COMPARISON WITH WORLD DEPOSITS

Sage Plain Project contains one of the highest-grade potash resources in the world. The bar graph in Figure 4 below shows deposit grades of many large producing mines along with certain development stage projects around the world:





Figure 4. Potash deposit grades around the world (see endnote for information sources).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11610/316267_sagefig4.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Vogelsang, P.Geo., P.Eng. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vogelsang is Vice President Project Development for the Company.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 4 Information Sources

Sources of information on other companies and projects used include: Millennial Potash Corp. (Banio Project Technical Report Nov. 11, 2025), Argentina Potash Corporation (company website referencing Agapito Associates NI 43-101 Dec 20, 2024), K+S Aktiengesellshaft (former owner Potash One Corp.'s Technical Report for Mineral Permit KP 289 Saskatchewan by Agapito Associates, Nov. 10, 2010), Uralkali (PJSC Uralkali Annual Report, April 24, 2024), Mosaic Company (Belle Plaine Technical Report, Dec. 31, 2024; Esterhazy resource grade from 2025 Annual Report), Brazil Potash Corp. (Autazes Project, S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, Oct 14, 2021), Nutrien Ltd., (Nutrien's 2025 AIF provides average grade mined over the 3-year period 2023 to 2025; Rocanville and Allan), Buffalo Potash Corp. (Disley Project, Technical Report April 15, 2026), Belaruskali, (JSC Belruskali entity website www:belaruskali.by/en/production), Gensource Potash Corporation (Tugaske Project, Technical Report, Oct. 14, 2021), Intrepid Potash Corp (Technical Report Summary of the 2023 Estimated Resources and Reserves at Intrepid Potash-Moab, Dec. 31, 2023), BHP (BHP Group Limited 2025 Annual Report; Jansen project).

Sage Potash Corp. resource information source (Sage Plain Technical Report, Sept 8, 2025 by RESPEC LLC).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, including: the Peterson well allowing for a significant increase in the resource estimate and allowing for an upgrade in the quality of the resource for the project, the planned delivery of the new resource in 45 days, the planned delivery of a PFS, that the continuity, thickness and high grades of the potash beds demonstrate a world-class deposit that can be advanced rapidly toward production, that we expect the new resource to support a higher-capacity mine plan contemplating meaningful potash production in the United States, that scale should allow Sage to evaluate various mining methods and optimize a mine plan that leverages the very high-grade mineralization to target a high IRR and rapid payback, while pursuing a development larger than the 300,000 tonnes per year contemplated in the September 8, 2025 PEA.. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316267