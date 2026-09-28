

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of War has announced the establishment of the Force Agility and Streamlining Team, an enduring Department-wide mechanism to identify waste, eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, and ensure resources are aligned with the Department's highest war fighting priorities.



The Team, short-termed FAST, is created within the office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer.



Established at the direction of Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg and reporting to Under Secretary of War - Comptroller / Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst III, FAST will lead efforts to identify duplicative programs, unnecessary administrative processes, inefficient spending, and organizational structures that no longer contribute to the Department's mission.



The team will work closely with the Military Departments, the Joint Staff, Defense Agencies and Field Activities, and other Department leaders to recommend opportunities to eliminate, realign, consolidate, or modify programs and processes. FAST will also promote greater cost awareness across the defense enterprise and help institutionalize a more agile, accountable approach to managing taxpayer resources.



'Every dollar we spend should make our military stronger, more ready, and more lethal, which is why good stewardship is not separate from warfighting. For too long, layers of bureaucracy and outdated processes have consumed time and resources that belong with our war fighters. Through FAST, the Department is establishing a disciplined mechanism to challenge the way we do business, identify where taxpayer dollars are not producing sufficient value, and act on those findings,' said Under Secretary of War - Comptroller / Chief Financial Officer Hurst. 'Under the Secretary of War's leadership, we will work tirelessly to reduce unnecessary overhead, improve accountability, and put resources where they matter most - building the force we need to deter our enemies and win our Nation's wars.'



FAST will provide recommendations to the Department of War leadership as part of its continuing effort to strengthen fiscal accountability, modernize business practices, and ensure every taxpayer dollar contributes to a more ready and lethal force.



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