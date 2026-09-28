Senzime strengthens financing to support strategic OEM expansion and path to profitability

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB today announced that it has strengthened its financing structure through a new SEK 35 million non-dilutive credit facility with a group of institutional investors, including the Segulah and Crafoord groups. The credit facility replaces Senzime's previously communicated credit line arrangement and extends the company's existing credit financing on improved terms, without increasing the total credit facility size. The facility can be drawn in cash tranches as needed, with interest solely payable on amounts drawn, and includes no warrants or other dilutive instruments. Senzime's ongoing efforts to improve gross margins and maintain disciplined cost control are beginning to show results. Combined with the strengthened financing structure and available funds, Senzime believes it has access to the capital required to reach profitability while continuing to invest in its existing product portfolio, the Philips partnership and other strategic OEM programs. In connection with the financing, Senzime also provides an update on its OEM strategy and market opportunity.

The Philips Partnership and Senzime's OEM Strategy

As a pioneer and innovation leader in electromyography (EMG)-based neuromuscular monitoring, Senzime has developed a portfolio of proprietary solutions that are commercialized through its direct sales organization and global network of distributors. Alongside this existing business, Senzime is building OEM as a complementary growth channel, integrating its proprietary technologies into the patient monitoring platforms of leading global manufacturers to rapidly scale to reach new customers and additional market segments.

The OEM strategy significantly expands Senzime's addressable market and provides access to the global installed bases and commercial reach of leading patient monitoring companies. Importantly, this complementary channel builds on Senzime's existing recurring-revenue model, with revenues driven primarily by disposable sensors, while OEM solutions are commercialized, installed and increasingly used on patients.

In July 2026, Senzime further advanced this strategy through a development and commercialization partnership with Philips Medical Systems. The partnership combines both companies' proprietary technologies to develop solutions for additional market segments, with the resulting solutions to be commercialized through Philips' global organization.

"The Philips partnership represents a significant milestone in Senzime's strategy to expand through leading global OEM partnerships, and one of the strategic breakthroughs we have been working towards since our inception: the opportunity to bring our EMG technology to patients through one of the world's leading patient monitoring platforms. The agreement creates the foundation for a transformative expansion of Senzime's global reach, subject to successful development and commercialization. The collaboration complements our existing business and provides access to market segments and installed bases that would otherwise take years to reach. We expect this partnership to become a major driver of Senzime's growth. While we cannot yet provide Philips-specific forecasts for timing, volumes or revenues, our ambition is clear: to build this into a substantial business for Senzime," comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Large and Expanding Market Opportunity

Senzime estimates that leading patient monitoring manufacturers have multiparameter systems installed in more than 400,000 operating rooms worldwide. Integrating clinical parameters into these platforms is an established industry practice as parameters become validated and provides an opportunity for Senzime to extend its technology beyond its stand-alone monitoring systems.

EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring has over the last few years rapidly gained adoption as a clinically validated, highly accurate and user-friendly technology, increasingly becoming a clinical standard of care at leading hospitals around the world and recommended by recent clinical guidelines. As hospitals transition from legacy neuromuscular monitoring devices to EMG-based monitoring solutions, Senzime management estimates that the global installed base of EMG-based monitoring systems will surpass the existing installed base of approximately 80,000 AMG systems over the coming decade. With more than 100 million patients estimated to require neuromuscular monitoring each year, management believes the opportunity for further adoption remains substantial.

Based on the historical adoption of novel clinical monitoring parameters into multiparameter patient monitoring platforms, Senzime expects integrated OEM solutions to account for approximately 50 percent of the global EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring market opportunity over the coming decade. In line with this expected market development, Senzime sees the OEM channel becoming increasingly important, with the potential for OEM collaborations to account for more than 50 percent of total revenue over time.

Senzime's strategic ambition is to be the global market leader in EMG-based quantitative neuromuscular monitoring and, through a combination of direct sales and OEM collaborations, to represent a majority of the global installed base over time.

"We are approaching profitability after years of investment in our technology, product portfolio and commercial presence. We are already seeing the effects of improved gross margins and disciplined cost control, and with our strengthened financing structure in place, we believe we have the capital required to reach profitability while continuing to invest in our existing business and strategic OEM programs."

We expect integrated solutions to play an increasingly important role in EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring, with OEM channels addressing a substantial share of the global market opportunity over time. Senzime's proprietary technology, IP portfolio and existing OEM collaborations position us well to capture that growth. Our ambition is for OEM to generate more than half of Senzime's long-term revenues, with the Philips collaboration representing a major step towards that goal and a significant driver of our future growth", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

About Senzime's Technology

Since its US market launch in 2020, Senzime has been a pioneer in EMG-based quantitative neuromuscular monitoring. Its TetraGraph system is used in thousands of operating rooms worldwide and has monitored more than one million patients. Senzime's proprietary technology is supported by clinical evidence, leading global key opinion leaders, and by an intellectual property portfolio comprising more than 100 patents. As new US and European clinical guidelines increasingly recommend quantitative neuromuscular monitoring and the market continues to mature, Senzime is uniquely positioned to offer integrated OEM solutions to global patient monitoring manufacturers seeking to provide more comprehensive monitoring solutions.

The market opportunity and long-term OEM ambitions described above reflect management's current assessment of industry development and strategic opportunities. They are long-term assumptions and ambitions based on management's own estimates and should not, on a stand-alone basis, be regarded as financial forecasts or guidance.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-28 15:00 CEST.

Attachments

Senzime strengthens financing to support strategic OEM expansion and path to profitability

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-strengthens-financing-to-support-strategic-oem-expansion-and-1227772