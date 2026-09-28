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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Xetra
28.09.26 | 17:35
17,975 Euro
+1,56 % +0,275
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17,70517,97022:06
17,80518,08022:00
ACCESS Newswire
28.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KeyBank, Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals and RISE Athletics Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary of West Valley Futsal Courts

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / KeyBank, Real Salt Lake (RSL), Utah Royals FC and RISE Athletics Foundation recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of the West Valley Futsal Courts at Centennial Park in West Valley City, Utah, recognizing two years of expanded access to sports, recreation and community connection for local youth and families.

Since opening in 2024, the courts have served as a hub for youth programming, pickup games, skills development and community events, creating opportunities for residents to stay active and engaged. The anniversary celebration brought together families, athletes and community members for an evening of futsal activities, music, food and appearances by players from Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC.

"Two years ago, we joined together with our partners to invest in a space where young people could stay active, build confidence and connect through sport," said Drew Yergensen, Utah Market President for KeyBank. "Today, we're proud to celebrate the positive impact these courts have had on the community and the countless memories that have been created here."

"These courts represent much more than a place to play," said Kyle Schroeder, RSL Vice President of Community and Player Engagement. "They are a symbol of what's possible when professional sports organizations, businesses and community partners work together to remove barriers and create opportunities for young people. We're thrilled to celebrate the second anniversary of a project that continues to inspire participation and foster a love of the game."

The courts were created through a partnership between KeyBank, Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals FC and RISE Athletics Foundation to increase access to recreation and strengthen community engagement in West Valley City. The partners remain committed to creating opportunities that help youth and families learn, play and thrive.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-real-salt-lake-utah-royals-and-rise-athletics-celebrate-two-1227773

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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