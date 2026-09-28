

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY.PK, RR.L, RYCEF.PK, RRU.DE) on Monday announced a £300 million investment in its manufacturing and engineering facilities across the UK.



'This new investment will ensure Rolls-Royce's UK infrastructure can meet manufacturing demand and support the development of future aerospace programmes. It further strengthens the UK's industrial capacity in aerospace and supports vital sovereign defence capabilities,' the company said.



Of this £300 million investment, in Derby, the home of Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace operations, Rolls-Royce will invest over £140 million in new engineering and manufacturing services facilities. The works are expected to be completed in 2028.



In Bristol, Rolls-Royce will invest over £90 million on a major facility upgrade project to boost operational delivery, digital security, and output for customers. This project will be completed in 2031.



Across the country, the company has been investing in research and development and cutting-edge engineering projects, alongside upgrading its plants and infrastructure.



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