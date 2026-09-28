Jinxin Technology Holding Company: Pearson and Namibox Sign Strategic Cooperation Memorandum, Join Forces to Shape a New Global Learning and Education Landscape in the AI Era

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 48th WorldSkills Competition, Pearson (NYSE: PSO), a global lifelong learning company, and Namibox (Nasdaq: NAMI), a China-based K-12 digital education platform, formally signed a strategic cooperation memorandum. The two parties will leverage world-class educational content, China's local digital technology, and AI implementation capabilities to pursue deep collaboration aligned with the industry trend of AI smart learning moving from "general-purpose tool empowerment" to "deep cultivation of vertical scenarios." The first products from the collaboration will launch in Greater China and subsequently expand globally, with the initial phase expected to cover millions of learners.

Partnership Elevated: Namibox Launches Global Deployment of AI Education Capabilities

The two companies share a deep history. Pearson is also a strategic investor in Namibox. This signing marks the third phase of deep collaboration, following their strategic cooperation in 2018 and the joint launch of the "Pearson Teaching Box" in 2020. It elevates years of content and channel collaboration into a systematic strategic alignment that connects China's AI implementation experience with the global education market.

This signing is Namibox's first project for the global deployment of AI learning capabilities through deep collaboration with an international education group. For Namibox, its globalization strategy has officially upgraded from early-stage regional content distribution to the systematic export of AI technology and product capabilities. Leveraging Pearson's global base of tens of millions of print textbook users, combined with China's cost advantages and mature industrial structure in AI implementation, Namibox will open up a broad AI-powered digital language learning market for learners worldwide. According to The Business Research Company, the global AI education market was valued at approximately US$7.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about US$42.5 billion by 2030, a CAGR of over 41%. The combination of a massive existing user base, China's unique AI industry advantages, and the sector's high growth rate opens up new room for Namibox's performance growth and is expected to create a differentiated global growth trajectory distinct from regional peers.

Complementary Strengths: Content Standards Meet the Data Flywheel

Xu Jin, Founder and CEO of Namibox, said Pearson has a century-spanning system of premium global education resources and a highly influential English learning product matrix, while Namibox has long been deeply engaged in China's digital education landscape and excels at using digital technology to transform high-quality content into vivid learning experiences better tailored to local users.

The collaboration is not a simple combination of content and technology. Pearson provides English assessment standards and instructional systems validated over a century, forming the "content foundation," while Namibox provides local learning data and scenario-based delivery capabilities, forming the "data entry point." Together, they create a complete closed loop that avoids the two types of pseudo-moats that AI education investors are most wary of: "wrapper-style" offerings and "hollow transformation" models.

Namibox AI Smart Learning: From "Tool" to "Cognitive Engine"

AI smart learning is undergoing a definitional upgrade. First-generation AI products were essentially efficiency tools. They saved time but did not change the learning path itself, nor did they fundamentally solve the challenge of personalized learning adaptation. The second form is the "cognitive engine" product: AI does more than judge right or wrong; it infers deep cognitive gaps from behavioral signals such as the answering process, time spent, error types, and repeated trial and error, skips mastered knowledge points, and dynamically generates a scaffolded, adaptive learning path.

Its core competitiveness has never been about stacking computing power, but rather whether it can obtain fine-grained, authentic, and effective full-chain learning data. In the past, most AI education products could only capture final answers, not the complete thinking process, making it difficult to truly identify learners' ability blind spots. Pearson's century-old global English assessment standards provide a unified, horizontally comparable proficiency benchmark for learners at different stages, while Namibox uses learning behavior data from tens of millions of users in China to build localized AI models. The former precisely defines "which dimension a student is weak in," while the latter quickly generates "what to practice next," ultimately upgrading the learning experience from "passive learning" to "proactively filling cognitive gaps."

Industry Trends and Implementation Path

China's AI education sector has moved beyond concept hype and entered a deep-water phase focused on pedagogical accumulation, technology implementation, and compliance development. The market dividend from purely general-purpose large models has largely peaked. Vertical solutions that are deeply tailored to education scenarios and achieve two-way integration of content and algorithms are becoming the industry's core growth engine. According to iResearch's "2026 China GenAI + Education Industry Development Report," the total market for GenAI + education products and services in China reached RMB 344.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach RMB 891 billion by 2028, a CAGR of over 37%. The fastest-growing segment-"technology capability value"-is expected to grow from approximately RMB 66.4 billion to about RMB 202.3 billion, roughly tripling in three years.

Over the long term, barriers to entry in AI education will continue to rise, and resources will concentrate among leading players with full-chain capabilities. Historically, the digital deployment of premium global education content has faced an industry-wide challenge: widely differing regional needs and high technology adaptation costs. Drawing on years of experience implementing AI education products in China, Namibox has become a key hub connecting Eastern and Western education markets, rapidly replicating AI learning capabilities proven at scale in China to different regions around the world. This also marks the first time a Chinese AI education company has leveraged the mature global network of a top international education group to achieve reverse global export of AI technological capabilities, fully breaking out of existing competition in China's domestic AI education sector and entering a global incremental blue ocean market worth US$40 billion.

For public-market investors, this collaboration is not a one-off project-level tie-up, but a landmark inflection point in Namibox's upgrade from a "China K-12 digital education platform" to a "global AI education capability service provider." It represents one of the few rare combinations in the sector that possesses both "a century of global content asset endorsement" and "China-based AI implementation capabilities." It can both consolidate its core business by relying on China's AI education market growing at 37% and secure a unique first-mover advantage in overseas markets growing at a 41% CAGR. As product deployment progresses, the room to optimize its revenue structure and the certainty of long-term growth will become key anchors for the market to reassess its valuation logic.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative provider of digital content and interactive communication services. Through its flagship platform Namibox, the Company delivers intelligent, engaging, and curriculum-aligned products powered by advanced AI, AR, and digital human technologies.

Jinxin Technology works closely with China's leading textbook publishers and educational platforms, providing AI-generated digital content for primary and middle school students. Its distribution channels include:

Namibox, the Company's flagship learning app

Telecom and broadcast operators

Third-party educational devices

For more information, please visit https://ir.namibox.com.

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