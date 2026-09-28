Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
FB

WKN: A1JX9C | ISIN: BE0974265945 | Ticker-Symbol: 59FE
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 08:09
21,100 Euro
-0,94 % -0,200
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,30022,90018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 18:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fluxys Belgium: Results for the first half of 2026

Information on key events in the first half of 2026 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

  • Revenue in the first half of 2026 amounts to 343 million euros, which represents an increase of 13.7 million euros compared to the revenue in the same period in 2025 (329.3 million euros).
  • Key events natural gas
    • Transit volumes remain high in first half of the year
    • LNG supplies have declined since May
    • Gas consumption on the Belgian market remains stable
    • Gas-fired power plants absorb larger fluctuations in electricity generation
    • Gas storage in Loenhout is filling up more slowly
    • Biomethane continues to grow, bio-LNG activities remain at a high level
    • Structural measures further reduce methane emissions
    • First connection of green hydrogen production unit expected by the end of the year
  • Key events hydrogen
    • First section of Belgian hydrogen network is available to the market
    • Progress is being made on establishing cross-border hydrogen infrastructure
  • Key events CO2
    • Fluxys c-grid and OGE join forces and launch Ruhbens
    • The first phase of the CO2 network in the port of Antwerp takes shape
    • Belgium and Norway strengthen cooperation on CO2 storage
    • The bilateral agreement between Belgium and the UK opens new CO2 storage routes

Click in the attachement below to acces the full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a965d56-f50f-4b5b-8ed8-79346a62527a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.