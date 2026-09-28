Fluxys Belgium: Results for the first half of 2026

Information on key events in the first half of 2026 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

Revenue in the first half of 2026 amounts to 343 million euros, which represents an increase of 13.7 million euros compared to the revenue in the same period in 2025 (329.3 million euros).

Key events natural gas Transit volumes remain high in first half of the year LNG supplies have declined since May Gas consumption on the Belgian market remains stable Gas-fired power plants absorb larger fluctuations in electricity generation Gas storage in Loenhout is filling up more slowly Biomethane continues to grow, bio-LNG activities remain at a high level Structural measures further reduce methane emissions First connection of green hydrogen production unit expected by the end of the year



Key events hydrogen First section of Belgian hydrogen network is available to the market Progress is being made on establishing cross-border hydrogen infrastructure



Key events CO 2 Fluxys c-grid and OGE join forces and launch Ruhbens The first phase of the CO2 network in the port of Antwerp takes shape Belgium and Norway strengthen cooperation on CO2 storage The bilateral agreement between Belgium and the UK opens new CO2 storage routes



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https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a965d56-f50f-4b5b-8ed8-79346a62527a