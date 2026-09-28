Alstom S.A.: Alstom to support Riyadh's next chapter of mobility with additional driverless metro trains

The new driverless metro vehicles will increase capacity, improve frequency and create smoother journeys for passengers across the capital





This order, worth approximately €460 million1, marks another significant milestone in the development of urban mobility in Riyadh





28 September 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract worth approximately €460 million with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) to supply additional driverless metro trains for Lines 3, 4 and 6 and integrate them into the existing infrastructure, thereby supporting the ongoing expansion of Riyadh's metro network.

The new vehicles expand the existing fleet, increasing capacity and enabling more frequent services as passengers demand continues to grow. They will be maintained by Alstom as part of the existing operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for Lines 3, 4 and 6.

This order marks a new milestone in Alstom's long-standing partnership with RCRC and builds on the 116 driverless trains already delivered for Riyadh Metro network. Since entering passenger service in late 2024, the network has carried more than 100 million passengers and become a key part of daily mobility across the capital.

"We are proud to continue supporting the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in expanding one of the world's most advanced metro networks," said Mohamed Khalil, Alstom's MENA RHQ Managing Director. "This new order reflects the trust placed in Alstom and demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable mobility solutions for the residents and visitors of Riyadh. The additional vehicles will help the network respond to growing demand while continuing to provide a high-quality passenger experience."



The additional vehicles will enhance operational flexibility whilst improving service frequency and capacity across the entire network. The increased frequency of services will also enable passengers to benefit from shorter waiting times and a smoother travel experience.



The new trains will integrate seamlessly into Riyadh Metro's fully automated network, and in particular the Yellow Line which will serve the 2030 World Expo, by combining Alstom's Metropolis driverless trains with its Urbalis CBTC signalling technology. Together, these proven solutions enable trains to run more frequently during peak hours, thereby providing safe, reliable and high-frequency services whilst supporting the continued growth of the Riyadh metro network.

Alstom in Saudi Arabia

Alstom continues to expand its local footprint in Saudi Arabia through long-term investment in people, capabilities and knowledge transfer. With its Middle East regional headquarters established in Riyadh, the company is supporting the development of local expertise in transport systems and mobility technologies.

Present in Saudi Arabia since 1951, Alstom has contributed to the Kingdom's transport development journey from early power and rail milestones to today's fully automated metro systems. The company remains committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's goals for innovation, sustainability and smart infrastructure.

ALSTOM, Metropolis and Urbalis are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom Alstom, is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.

For more information, please visit: www.alstom.com Contacts Press:

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Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Head of Communications for the business unit

Clare ASHAMALLAH - Tel: +20 128 812 3195

clare.ashmallah@alstomgroup.com



Communications Manager for Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Mariam SALAH - Tel.: +201126371226

mariam.salah@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com



Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com



Jalal DAHMANE - Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com





1 This order will be recognised in the second quarter of Alstom's 2026/27 financial year.

The total value of the contract is estimated at approximately 585.5 million dollars (USD).