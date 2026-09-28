

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has crossed 8,000 for the first time in the country's ongoing outbreak, according to government data released on Monday.



The latest report from the country's public health institute showed 8,067 cases and 3,901 deaths as of September 26. The disease has spread across 63 health zones in seven of the country's 26 provinces. The death rate among reported cases is more than 48%.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday that the outbreak is affecting other essential services in the worst-hit areas. Resources are being shifted towards controlling Ebola, leaving fewer resources for other healthcare needs.



Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Congo was running short of healthcare workers to control the outbreak. Some health workers have reported delayed or missing payments, leading to several strikes.



Data from Africa CDC show that the current outbreak has spread faster than the 2014-2016 West African outbreak during the same period.



By the 19th week of the West African outbreak, 3,781 cases had been reported. In comparison, the current outbreak had recorded 7,840 cases by the same stage.



The WHO said the current outbreak is on track to surpass the West African epidemic, which killed more than 11,000 people.



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