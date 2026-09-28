

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended flat on Monday despite starting on a firm note and holding in positive territory till about late morning and seeing a modest spell above the flat line in the penultimate hour.



The overall mood in the market remained cautious amid concerns about inflation and interest rates as oil prices rose sharply on supply concerns following U.S. President Donald Trump rejecting Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



The benchmark SMI settled at 13,942.91, down 2.80 points or 0.02%. The index touched a high of 14,083.11 and a low of 13,937.42 in the session.



Sonova climbed about 3.75% and Lonza Group ended 2.65% up. Sika (1.37%), Novartis (1.34%) and Sandoz Group (1.07%) also closed with impressive gains.



Geberit, Swiss Re, Alcon, Holcim, Richemont and Julius Baer posted modest gains.



Swisscom ended 2.7% down. Helvetia Baloise Holding drifted lower by about 2.1%. Logitech International, Roche, Straumann Holding, Givaudan, UBS Group, Galderma Group, Zurich Insurance and ABB also ended weak.



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