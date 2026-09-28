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WKN: A3ECUD | ISIN: US31985R1041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
28.09.2026 22:02 Uhr
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First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and First Commerce Bank Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer David Onderko; Nick Naqvi Named Interim CFO

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank, announced today that Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer David Onderko will retire effective September 28, 2026. Chief Accounting Officer Naqi "Nick" Naqvi will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Bank searches for a permanent successor.

To support a smooth transition, Mr. Onderko will stay on as a consultant to First Commerce Bank through December 31, 2026. In that role, he will help the Bank complete its core data conversion.

"David has been a steady and trusted leader for First Commerce Bank, and we are grateful for his years of service," said Donald Mindiak, President and CEO of First Commerce Bancorp, Inc and First Commerce Bank. "We're glad he will keep supporting our core conversion through year-end, and we have full confidence in Nick as he steps into the interim CFO role." Mr. Naqvi has served as Chief Accounting Officer since 2022.

The Bank has started its search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and has engaged Kaplan Partners to assist with the recruitment process.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Press Contact:

Donald Mindiak
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0032
dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com
http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-and-first-commerce-bank-announces-retire-1228059

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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