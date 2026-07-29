First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million and $7.2 million for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.3 million and $3.0 million for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2025, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2026, were $0.22 and $0.40, respectively, compared to $0.07 and $0.15 for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2025, respectively. The Board of Directors has unanimously declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for shareholders of record on August 10, 2026, with a payable date of August 24, 2026. Per share results for the 2026 periods also reflect the effect of a reduced weighted-average share count following the Company's repurchase of 3.0 million shares of common stock in its 2026 tender offer.
President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "The systematic improvement in operating results over the last several quarters is reflective of the successful execution of the balance sheet growth initiative started in 2025. Prudently underwritten organic loan growth, coupled with complimentary investment security purchases and funded through a combination of competitively priced retail and wholesale funding sources, has produced quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year material improvement in our profitability metrics. We are encouraged by the year-over-year improvement in our asset quality metrics and look forward to continuing to build on that momentum. Since market interest rates appear to be in a short-term holding pattern as the new Federal Reserve Chairman continues to navigate his position given the geopolitical unrest that has permeated the global economy, we remained focused on those aspects of our business that we can control: disciplined operating expense management, prudent underwriting and quality credit monitoring, franchise value enhancement and a competitive return on investment for our shareholders."
Continuing, he stated, "This fall, we will be engaged in a conversion to a more technologically advanced and user-friendly core processing system to facilitate a more fulfilling customer experience. We will endeavor to make this transition seamless for our clients to enhance the service levels we pride ourselves on and continue to look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."
Financial Highlights
Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.4 million or 24.6% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year, and an increase in the average yield of interest earning assets.
Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 12.4% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances) used primarily for loan growth and the issuance of subordinated notes.
Total loans increased by $142.7 million or 10.1% to $1.56 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025.
Total deposits increased by $128.8 million or 9.9% to $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025.
Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by forty-five basis points to 0.78% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.33% at June 30, 2025.
Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 630 basis points to 9.40% at June 30, 2026, compared to 3.10% at June 30, 2025.
Book value per common share increased by $0.87 to $9.38 at June 30, 2026, compared to $8.51 at June 30, 2025.
Net interest margin increased fifty basis points to 2.97% as of June 30, 2026, from 2.47% at June 30, 2025.
Efficiency ratio improved to 65.61% at June 30, 2026, from 76.33% at June 30, 2025.
Non-performing loans to total loans improved to 0.72% at June 30, 2026, from 1.30% at June 30, 2025.
Total stockholders' equity decreased 9.2% to $159.2 million and the Tier 1 leverage ratio declined to 8.40% at June 30, 2026, from 10.22% at December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting the $21.0 million repurchase of common stock.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased by $170.7 million or 9.5% to $1.96 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total loans receivable, total investment securities and bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents during the six months ending June 30, 2026.
Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $34.2 million or 25.1% to $102.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $136.4 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan growth and investment securities purchases.
Total investment securities increased by $38.3 million or 23.3% to $202.6 million at June 30, 2026, from $164.3 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $77.5 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $10.5 million in redemptions and maturities and $28.7 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.
Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $143.0 million or 10.2% to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025. Commercial mortgage loans increased $74.1 million, construction loans increased $40.0 million, 1-4 family mortgage loans increased $23.8 million, and multi-family mortgage loans increased $6.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $1.4 million. The allowance for credit losses decreased by $322,000 or 2.0% to $15.7 million or 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025.
Total deposits increased $128.8 million or 9.9% to $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits increased $58.6 million, Money market deposits increased $42.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $32.7 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $24.3 million, and savings accounts increased $5.9 million, partially offset by a decrease of $34.6 million in certificates of deposit.
Borrowings, which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances, increased $52.0 million or 20.6% to $304.5 million at June 30, 2026, from $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan and investment securities growth discussed previously.
Stockholders' equity decreased by $16.2 million or 9.2% to $159.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in treasury stock of $21.3 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $460,000, partially offset by an increase of $5.5 million in retained earnings. During the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company completed a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its outstanding common stock at $7.00 per common share for a total cost of $21.0 million which resulted in an increase in treasury stock.
Three Months of Operations
Net interest income increased by $3.8 million or 39.9% to $13.5 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $9.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $5.4 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.5 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.4 million or 24.6% to $27.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $21.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $5.0 million or 27.2% to $23.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $18.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $213.8 million or 16.5% to $1.51 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.29 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.24% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, increasing fifty-three basis points over the comparative time period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $316,000 or 13.7% to $2.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $2.3 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing payoffs and paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $29.7 million or 16.5% to $209.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $180.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities decreased by twelve basis points to 5.01% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 5.13% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $22,000 or 2.7% to $806,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $828,000 for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-two basis points to 3.47% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 4.19% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased by $45,000 or 24.2% to $231,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026,as compared to $186,000 for the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $4.2 million or 39.0% to $15.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $10.9 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of sixty-nine basis points to 6.13% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 6.82% for the same period in the prior year.
Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 12.4% to $13.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $12.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $276.7 million or 22.1%, to $1.53 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.25 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-one basis points to 3.56% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.87% for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $144.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, an $93.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the three months ending June 30, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.
During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $66,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $712,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impacts the CECL model calculations despite an increase of $142.7 million in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $155,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $71,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and an $18,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at June 30, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.
Net interest margin increased by fifty basis points to 2.97% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to 2.47% for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $261.6 million or 16.7% to $1.82 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $1.56 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.96% for the three months ending June 30, 2026 from 5.58% for the three months ending June 30, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.56% for the three months ending June 30, 2026 from 3.87% for the three months ending June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $276.7 million or 22.1% to $1.53 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.25 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025.
Non-interest income increased by $559,000 or 95.4% to $1.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $586,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $322,000 in bank owned life insurance income, an increase of $181,000 in service charges and fees, and an increase of $56,000 in other income. BOLI income increased as a result of the Company purchasing $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an increase in the rate of return on the policies.
Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million or 23.0% to $9.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $7.8 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $457,000 or 9.8% to $5.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $4.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a slight increase in headcount as a result of the growth of the Bank, annual merit increases, employee incentives and increased health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $382,000 or 35.3% to $1.5 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in facilities maintenance contracts, lease expense, and other real estate owned expenses. Advertising and marketing expense decreased $53,000 or 71.5% to $21,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $74,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in advertising campaigns and product promotions. Professional fees increased $204,000 or 47.7% to $631,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $427,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in director fees and consulting services, partially offset by a decrease in audit and legal fees. Data processing expense increased by $30,000 or 9.1% to $363,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $333,000 for the same period in the prior year. Other operating expenses increased by $757,000 or 80.6% to $1.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $940,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to a $489,000 accrual to miscellaneous expenses related to various components of other operating expenses, a $114,000 charge to sponsorships, and a $78,000 charge to dues and subscriptions. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, digital banking expenses, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.
The income tax provision increased by $878,000 or 228.1% to $1.3 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $385,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $3.3 million or 190.7% to $5.0 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was 25.4% compared to 22.5% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.
Six Months of Operations
Net interest income increased by $7.3 million or 40.0% to $25.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $18.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $9.8 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $2.5 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest and dividend income increased by $9.8 million or 23.3% to $52.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $42.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $9.0 million or 25.0% to $44.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $35.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $199.8 million or 15.8% to $1.47 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.27 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.15% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, increasing forty-six basis points over the comparative time period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $977,000 or 23.4% to $5.1 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $4.2 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $28.1 million or 17.0% to $194.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $165.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by twenty-eight basis points to 5.30% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 5.02% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $181,000 or 9.9% to $1.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of sixty-seven basis points to 3.48% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 4.15% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased $68,000 or 16.7% to $474,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $406,000 for the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $3.7 million to $13.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $10.2 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of 114 basis points to 6.85% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 7.99% for the same period in the prior year.
Total interest expense increased by $2.5 million or 10.5% to $26.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $23.9 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $247.6 million or 20.2%, to $1.48 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.23 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-two basis points to 3.61% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.93% for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $128.0 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, an $80.7 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the six months ending June 30, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.
During the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a $551,000 reversal of provision for credit losses as compared to a $795,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the six months ending June 30, 2026, was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impacts the CECL model calculations despite an increase of $142.7 million in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $322,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, a $197,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $32,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at June 30, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.
Net interest margin increased by fifty-one basis points to 2.91% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, compared to 2.40% for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $238.0 million or 15.5% to $1.77 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $1.53 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.92% for the six months ending June 30, 2026 from 5.55% for the six months ending June 30, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.61% for the six months ending June 30, 2026 from 3.93% for the six months ending June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $247.6 million or 20.2% to $1.48 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.23 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025.
Non-interest income increased by $154,000 or 7.8% to $2.1 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $2.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases in service charges and fees of $241,000 and BOLI income of $609,000, partially offset by a decrease of $696,000 in other income. Other income for the six months ending June 30, 2025, was impacted by a $778,000 gain recorded on the sale of a Company owned property. BOLI income increased as a result of the Company purchasing $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an increase in the rate of return on the policies.
Non-interest expense increased by $3.0 million or 19.4% to $18.7 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $15.7 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $851,000 or 9.0% to $10.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $9.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase in headcount as a result of the growth of the Bank, annual merit increases, employee incentives and increased health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $577,000 or 25.8% to $2.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $2.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in facilities maintenance contracts, lease expense, and other real estate owned expenses. Professional fees increased $311,000 or 33.2% to $1.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $936,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in director fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and legal fees. Data processing expense increased $40,000 or 6.0% to $715,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $675,000 for the same period in the prior year. FDIC insurance assessment increased $82,000 or 16.8% to $570,000, for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $488,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2025, as a result of the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $1.2 million or 66.1% to $2.9 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to $667,000 in accruals to miscellaneous expenses and increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.
The income tax provision increased by $1.6 million or 205.1% to $2.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $788,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $5.8 million or 152.6% to $9.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $3.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the six months ending June 30, 2026, was 25.1% compared to 20.8% for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses decreased by $322,000 or 2.0% to $15.7 million or 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, and $15.2 million or 1.11% of total loans at June 30, 2025. During the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company reversed $551,000 in provision for credit losses and had no charge-offs or recoveries. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the six months ending June 30, 2026, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.
The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $11.2 million or 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased by $695,000 from December 31, 2025, primarily as a result of one commercial real estate loan which was reclassed to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses was 140.0% of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 152.4%, at December 31, 2025.
Capital
Total stockholders' equity decreased by $16.2 million, or 9.2%, to $159.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025, due primarily to the Company's completion of a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its common stock at $7.00 per share for an aggregate cost of $21.0 million. Reflecting the repurchase and balance sheet growth, the Company's regulatory capital ratios declined from December 31, 2025, to June 30, 2026: total capital to risk-weighted assets decreased to 12.45% from 14.93%. Tier 1 capital and common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets decreased to 9.25% from 11.32%, and Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.40% from 10.22%. The Company and Bank continue to satisfy all applicable regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized at June 30, 2026.
About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Amount
%
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash on hand
$
1,804
$
2,573
$
(769
)
-29.9
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
100,412
133,845
(33,433
)
-25.0
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
102,216
136,418
(34,202
)
-25.1
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value
94,604
38,684
55,920
144.6
%
Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost
108,103
125,780
(17,677
)
-14.1
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities
(87
)
(119
)
32
-26.9
%
Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
108,016
125,661
(17,645
)
-14.0
%
Total investment securities
202,620
164,345
38,275
23.3
%
Restricted stock
15,515
12,879
2,636
20.5
%
Loans receivable
1,561,358
1,418,701
142,657
10.1
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,697
)
(16,019
)
322
-2.0
%
Net loans receivable
1,545,661
1,402,682
142,979
10.2
%
Premises and equipment, net
11,880
10,966
914
8.3
%
Right-of-use asset
19,344
17,119
2,225
13.0
%
Accrued interest receivable
8,619
7,594
1,025
13.5
%
Bank owned life insurance
42,177
27,697
14,480
52.3
%
Other real estate owned
6,937
6,937
-
N/A
Deferred tax asset, net
3,271
3,496
(225
)
-6.4
%
Other assets
6,732
4,188
2,544
60.7
%
Total assets
$
1,964,972
$
1,794,321
$
170,651
9.5
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
195,356
$
171,010
$
24,346
14.2
%
Interest-bearing
1,229,176
1,124,686
104,490
9.3
%
Total deposits
1,424,532
1,295,696
128,836
9.9
%
Borrowings
304,500
252,500
52,000
20.6
%
Subordinated notes
38,998
38,953
45
N/A
Accrued interest payable
2,059
1,965
94
4.8
%
Lease liability
20,919
18,612
2,307
12.4
%
Other liabilities
14,734
11,204
3,530
31.5
%
Total liabilities
1,805,742
1,618,930
186,812
11.5
%
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
-
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
-
N/A
Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized
-
-
-
N/A
Additional paid-in capital
91,318
91,201
117
0.1
%
Retained earnings
118,684
113,221
5,463
4.8
%
Treasury stock
(50,133
)
(28,852
)
(21,281
)
73.8
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(639
)
(179
)
(460
)
257.0
%
Total stockholders' equity
159,230
175,391
(16,161
)
-9.2
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,964,972
$
1,794,321
$
170,651
9.5
%
Shares issued
24,481,830
24,462,830
Shares outstanding
16,971,579
19,952,579
Treasury shares
7,510,251
4,510,251
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Variance
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Amount
%
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
23,426
$
18,415
$
5,011
27.2
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
1,051
414
637
153.6
%
Held-to-maturity
1,575
1,896
(321
)
-16.9
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
806
828
(22
)
-2.7
%
Restricted stock dividends
231
186
45
24.2
%
Total interest and dividend income
27,089
21,739
5,350
24.6
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,827
9,842
(15
)
-0.2
%
Borrowings
2,951
2,257
694
30.8
%
Subordinated notes
822
-
822
N/A
Total interest expense
13,600
12,099
1,501
12.4
%
Net interest income
13,489
9,640
3,849
39.9
%
Provision for credit losses
155
401
(246
)
-61.3
%
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses
(71
)
271
(342
)
-126.2
%
Provision for credit losses - HTM securities
(18
)
40
(58
)
-144.9
%
Total provision for credit losses
66
712
(646
)
-90.7
%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
13,423
8,928
4,495
50.3
%
Non-interest Income:
Service charges and fees
470
289
181
62.8
%
Bank owned life insurance income
566
244
322
131.6
%
Other income
109
53
56
105.9
%
Total non-interest income
1,145
586
559
95.4
%
Non-Interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,138
4,681
457
9.8
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,466
1,084
382
35.3
%
Advertising and marketing
21
74
(53
)
-71.5
%
Professional fees
631
427
204
47.7
%
Data processing expense
363
333
30
9.1
%
FDIC insurance assessment
285
267
18
6.7
%
Other operating expenses
1,697
940
757
80.6
%
Total non-interest expenses
9,601
7,806
1,795
23.0
%
Income before income taxes
4,967
1,708
3,259
190.7
%
Income tax provision
1,263
385
878
228.1
%
Net income
$
3,704
$
1,323
$
2,381
179.9
%
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.22
$
0.07
$
0.15
234.1
%
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.22
0.07
0.15
234.1
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
15,972
20,095
(4,123
)
-20.5
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
15,983
20,095
(4,112
)
-20.5
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Variance
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Amount
%
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
44,757
$
35,803
$
8,954
25.0
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
1,819
597
1,222
204.9
%
Held-to-maturity
3,325
3,570
(245
)
-6.9
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,640
1,821
(181
)
-9.9
%
Restricted stock dividends
474
406
68
16.7
%
Total interest and dividend income
52,015
42,197
9,818
23.3
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,312
19,573
(261
)
-1.3
%
Borrowings
5,481
4,363
1,118
25.6
%
Subordinated notes
1,651
-
1,651
N/A
Total interest expense
26,444
23,936
2,508
10.5
%
Net interest income
25,571
18,261
7,310
40.0
%
Provision for credit losses
(322
)
414
(736
)
-177.8
%
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses
(197
)
290
(487
)
-168.0
%
Provision for credit losses - HTM securities
(32
)
91
(123
)
-135.1
%
Total provision for credit losses
(551
)
795
(1,346
)
-169.3
%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
26,122
17,466
8,656
49.6
%
Non-interest Income:
Service charges and fees
823
582
241
41.5
%
Bank owned life insurance income
1,093
484
609
125.6
%
Other income
218
914
(696
)
-76.1
%
Total non-interest income
2,134
1,980
154
7.8
%
Non-Interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,272
9,421
851
9.0
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
2,818
2,241
577
25.8
%
Advertising and marketing
129
129
-
N/A
Professional fees
1,247
936
311
33.2
%
Data processing expense
715
675
40
6.0
%
FDIC insurance assessment
570
488
82
16.8
%
Other operating expenses
2,942
1,771
1,171
66.1
%
Total non-interest expenses
18,693
15,661
3,032
19.4
%
Income before income taxes
9,563
3,785
5,778
152.6
%
Income tax provision
2,404
788
1,616
205.1
%
Net income
$
7,159
$
2,997
$
4,162
138.8
%
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.40
$
0.15
$
0.25
168.7
%
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.40
0.15
0.25
168.6
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
17,990
20,242
(2,252
)
-11.1
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
18,001
20,243
(2,241
)
-11.1
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2026
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
93,237
$
806
3.47
%
$
79,350
$
828
4.19
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
95,774
1,051
4.39
%
26,726
414
6.20
%
Held-to-maturity
113,975
1,575
5.53
%
153,307
1,896
4.95
%
Total investment securities
209,749
2,626
5.01
%
180,033
2,310
5.13
%
Restricted stock
15,135
231
6.13
%
10,886
186
6.82
%
Loans receivable:
Consumer loans
945
12
5.09
%
978
4
1.74
%
Home equity loans
1,515
28
7.41
%
2,176
48
8.88
%
Construction loans
75,719
1,528
7.98
%
116,684
2,334
7.91
%
Commercial loans
42,197
948
8.89
%
45,798
915
7.90
%
Commercial mortgage loans
1,361,827
20,546
5.97
%
1,095,592
14,628
5.28
%
Residential mortgage loans
8,559
81
3.80
%
10,223
121
4.76
%
SBA loans
15,564
283
7.19
%
21,095
365
6.84
%
Total loans receivable
1,506,326
23,426
6.24
%
1,292,546
18,415
5.71
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,824,447
27,089
5.96
%
1,562,815
21,739
5.58
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(15,543
)
(14,826
)
Cash on hand
2,519
2,042
Other assets
90,824
67,098
Total non-interest-earning assets
77,800
54,314
Total assets
$
1,902,247
$
1,617,129
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
100,520
$
576
2.30
%
$
77,441
$
424
2.19
%
NOW accounts
5,045
30
2.39
%
5,908
44
2.95
%
Money market accounts
295,400
2,062
2.80
%
252,446
2,052
3.26
%
Savings accounts
81,042
499
2.47
%
52,577
317
2.42
%
Certificates of deposit
513,737
4,764
3.72
%
494,811
5,091
4.13
%
Brokered CDs
195,044
1,896
3.90
%
163,238
1,914
4.70
%
Borrowings
301,632
2,951
3.92
%
208,291
2,257
4.35
%
Subordinated notes
38,972
822
8.34
%
-
-
N/A
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,531,392
$
13,600
3.56
%
1,254,712
$
12,099
3.87
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
\
Demand deposits
177,259
160,087
Other liabilities
35,570
30,927
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
212,829
191,014
Stockholders' equity
158,026
171,403
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,902,247
$
1,617,129
Net interest spread
2.40
%
1.71
%
Net interest margin
$
13,489
2.97
%
$
9,640
2.47
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2026
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
94,979
$
1,640
3.48
%
$
88,528
$
1,821
4.15
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
75,901
1,819
4.79
%
19,241
597
6.20
%
Held-to-maturity
118,119
3,325
5.63
%
146,658
3,570
4.87
%
Total investment securities
194,020
5,144
5.30
%
165,899
4,167
5.02
%
Restricted stock
13,830
474
6.85
%
10,164
406
7.99
%
Loans receivable:
Consumer loans
971
24
4.99
%
930
11
2.41
%
Home equity loans
1,533
58
7.63
%
2,279
98
8.70
%
Construction loans
65,933
2,658
8.01
%
110,870
4,391
7.88
%
Commercial loans
41,077
1,827
8.85
%
44,375
1,759
7.89
%
Commercial mortgage loans
1,334,769
39,471
5.88
%
1,077,946
28,565
5.27
%
Residential mortgage loans
8,154
147
3.64
%
10,906
258
4.76
%
SBA loans
15,770
572
7.21
%
21,112
721
6.80
%
Total loans receivable
1,468,207
44,757
6.15
%
1,268,418
35,803
5.69
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,771,036
52,015
5.92
%
1,533,009
42,197
5.55
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(15,777
)
(14,813
)
Cash on hand
2,870
1,985
Other assets
89,905
67,523
Total non-interest-earning assets
76,998
54,695
Total assets
$
1,848,034
$
1,587,704
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
96,807
$
1,085
2.26
%
$
77,410
$
828
2.16
%
NOW accounts
4,582
55
2.42
%
7,261
105
2.93
%
Money market accounts
286,075
3,951
2.79
%
255,268
4,159
3.29
%
Savings accounts
79,010
947
2.42
%
46,059
511
2.24
%
Certificates of deposit
520,940
9,856
3.82
%
490,578
10,217
4.20
%
Brokered CDs
176,287
3,418
3.91
%
159,120
3,753
4.76
%
Borrowings
273,351
5,481
4.04
%
192,671
4,363
4.57
%
Subordinated notes
38,962
1,651
8.47
%
-
-
N/A
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,476,014
$
26,444
3.61
%
1,228,367
$
23,936
3.93
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
173,991
157,283
Other liabilities
33,574
30,066
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
207,565
187,349
Stockholders' equity
164,455
171,988
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,848,034
$
1,587,704
Net interest spread
2.31
%
1.62
%
Net interest margin
$
25,571
2.91
%
$
18,261
2.40
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
As of and for the quarters ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Summary earnings:
Interest income
$
27,089
$
24,926
$
25,321
$
24,113
$
21,739
Interest expense
13,600
12,844
12,667
13,266
12,099
Net interest income
13,489
12,082
12,654
10,847
9,640
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
66
(617
)
348
452
712
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
13,423
12,699
12,306
10,395
8,928
Non-interest income
1,145
990
732
859
586
Non-interest expense
9,601
9,092
8,851
8,485
7,806
Income before income tax expense
4,967
4,597
4,187
2,770
1,708
Income tax expense
1,263
1,142
1,010
687
385
Net income
$
3,704
$
3,455
$
3,177
$
2,082
$
1,323
Per share data:
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.22
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.10
$
0.07
Earnings per share - diluted
0.22
0.18
0.16
0.10
0.07
Cash dividend declared
0.05
-
-
-
-
Book value at period end
9.38
9.22
8.79
8.63
8.51
Shares outstanding at period end
16,972
16,965
19,953
20,010
20,096
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
15,972
19,021
19,994
20,077
20,095
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding
15,983
19,030
20,011
20,079
20,095
Balance sheet data (at period end):
Total assets
$
1,964,972
$
1,820,418
$
1,794,321
$
1,709,669
$
1,689,642
Investment securities, available-for-sale
94,604
83,492
38,684
26,605
26,605
Investment securities, held-to-maturity
108,016
116,843
125,661
145,572
153,324
Total loans
1,561,358
1,467,440
1,418,701
1,395,847
1,376,116
Allowance for credit losses
(15,697
)
(15,541
)
(16,019
)
(15,866
)
(15,220
)
Total deposits
1,424,532
1,323,748
1,295,696
1,282,904
1,247,358
Stockholders' equity
159,230
156,406
175,391
172,610
171,000
Cash dividends
849
-
-
-
-
Selected performance ratios:
Return on average total assets
0.78
%
0.78
%
0.73
%
0.48
%
0.33
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
9.40
%
8.20
%
7.24
%
4.79
%
3.10
%
Dividend payout ratio
22.92
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Average yield on earning assets
5.96
%
5.89
%
6.07
%
5.79
%
5.58
%
Average cost of funding liabilities
3.56
%
3.67
%
3.74
%
3.95
%
3.87
%
Net interest margin
2.97
%
2.85
%
3.03
%
2.61
%
2.47
%
Efficiency ratio
65.61
%
69.55
%
66.12
%
72.48
%
76.33
%
Non-interest income to average assets
0.24
%
0.22
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.15
%
Non-interest expenses to average assets
2.02
%
2.06
%
2.04
%
1.97
%
1.94
%
Asset quality ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.72
%
0.78
%
0.74
%
0.89
%
1.30
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.92
%
1.01
%
0.97
%
1.13
%
1.06
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
140.02
%
136.16
%
152.35
%
128.38
%
84.97
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.01
%
1.06
%
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.11
%
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
-0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Liquidity and capital ratios:
Net loans to deposits
108.50
%
109.68
%
108.26
%
107.57
%
109.10
%
Average loans to average deposits
110.11
%
109.39
%
111.04
%
108.43
%
107.13
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
8.10
%
8.59
%
9.77
%
10.10
%
10.12
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.45
%
12.93
%
14.93
%
12.32
%
12.53
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.25
%
9.56
%
11.32
%
11.24
%
11.44
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
9.25
%
9.56
%
11.32
%
11.24
%
11.44
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.40
%
8.76
%
10.22
%
10.12
%
10.59
%
Press Contact:
Donald Mindiak
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0032
dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com
http://firstcommercebk.com
SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-reports-second-quarter-and-year-to-date-1197750