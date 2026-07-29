First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million and $7.2 million for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.3 million and $3.0 million for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2025, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2026, were $0.22 and $0.40, respectively, compared to $0.07 and $0.15 for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2025, respectively. The Board of Directors has unanimously declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for shareholders of record on August 10, 2026, with a payable date of August 24, 2026. Per share results for the 2026 periods also reflect the effect of a reduced weighted-average share count following the Company's repurchase of 3.0 million shares of common stock in its 2026 tender offer.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "The systematic improvement in operating results over the last several quarters is reflective of the successful execution of the balance sheet growth initiative started in 2025. Prudently underwritten organic loan growth, coupled with complimentary investment security purchases and funded through a combination of competitively priced retail and wholesale funding sources, has produced quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year material improvement in our profitability metrics. We are encouraged by the year-over-year improvement in our asset quality metrics and look forward to continuing to build on that momentum. Since market interest rates appear to be in a short-term holding pattern as the new Federal Reserve Chairman continues to navigate his position given the geopolitical unrest that has permeated the global economy, we remained focused on those aspects of our business that we can control: disciplined operating expense management, prudent underwriting and quality credit monitoring, franchise value enhancement and a competitive return on investment for our shareholders."

Continuing, he stated, "This fall, we will be engaged in a conversion to a more technologically advanced and user-friendly core processing system to facilitate a more fulfilling customer experience. We will endeavor to make this transition seamless for our clients to enhance the service levels we pride ourselves on and continue to look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

Financial Highlights

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.4 million or 24.6% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year, and an increase in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 12.4% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances) used primarily for loan growth and the issuance of subordinated notes.

Total loans increased by $142.7 million or 10.1% to $1.56 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $128.8 million or 9.9% to $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025.

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by forty-five basis points to 0.78% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.33% at June 30, 2025.

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 630 basis points to 9.40% at June 30, 2026, compared to 3.10% at June 30, 2025.

Book value per common share increased by $0.87 to $9.38 at June 30, 2026, compared to $8.51 at June 30, 2025.

Net interest margin increased fifty basis points to 2.97% as of June 30, 2026, from 2.47% at June 30, 2025.

Efficiency ratio improved to 65.61% at June 30, 2026, from 76.33% at June 30, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans improved to 0.72% at June 30, 2026, from 1.30% at June 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity decreased 9.2% to $159.2 million and the Tier 1 leverage ratio declined to 8.40% at June 30, 2026, from 10.22% at December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting the $21.0 million repurchase of common stock.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $170.7 million or 9.5% to $1.96 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total loans receivable, total investment securities and bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents during the six months ending June 30, 2026.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $34.2 million or 25.1% to $102.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $136.4 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan growth and investment securities purchases.

Total investment securities increased by $38.3 million or 23.3% to $202.6 million at June 30, 2026, from $164.3 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $77.5 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $10.5 million in redemptions and maturities and $28.7 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $143.0 million or 10.2% to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025. Commercial mortgage loans increased $74.1 million, construction loans increased $40.0 million, 1-4 family mortgage loans increased $23.8 million, and multi-family mortgage loans increased $6.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $1.4 million. The allowance for credit losses decreased by $322,000 or 2.0% to $15.7 million or 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $128.8 million or 9.9% to $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits increased $58.6 million, Money market deposits increased $42.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $32.7 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $24.3 million, and savings accounts increased $5.9 million, partially offset by a decrease of $34.6 million in certificates of deposit.

Borrowings, which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances, increased $52.0 million or 20.6% to $304.5 million at June 30, 2026, from $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan and investment securities growth discussed previously.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $16.2 million or 9.2% to $159.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in treasury stock of $21.3 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $460,000, partially offset by an increase of $5.5 million in retained earnings. During the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company completed a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its outstanding common stock at $7.00 per common share for a total cost of $21.0 million which resulted in an increase in treasury stock.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $3.8 million or 39.9% to $13.5 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $9.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $5.4 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.5 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.4 million or 24.6% to $27.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $21.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $5.0 million or 27.2% to $23.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $18.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $213.8 million or 16.5% to $1.51 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.29 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.24% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, increasing fifty-three basis points over the comparative time period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $316,000 or 13.7% to $2.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $2.3 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing payoffs and paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $29.7 million or 16.5% to $209.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $180.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities decreased by twelve basis points to 5.01% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 5.13% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $22,000 or 2.7% to $806,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $828,000 for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-two basis points to 3.47% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 4.19% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased by $45,000 or 24.2% to $231,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026,as compared to $186,000 for the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $4.2 million or 39.0% to $15.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $10.9 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of sixty-nine basis points to 6.13% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 6.82% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 12.4% to $13.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $12.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $276.7 million or 22.1%, to $1.53 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.25 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-one basis points to 3.56% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.87% for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $144.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, an $93.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the three months ending June 30, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $66,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $712,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impacts the CECL model calculations despite an increase of $142.7 million in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $155,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $71,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and an $18,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at June 30, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by fifty basis points to 2.97% for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to 2.47% for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $261.6 million or 16.7% to $1.82 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $1.56 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.96% for the three months ending June 30, 2026 from 5.58% for the three months ending June 30, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.56% for the three months ending June 30, 2026 from 3.87% for the three months ending June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $276.7 million or 22.1% to $1.53 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.25 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $559,000 or 95.4% to $1.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $586,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $322,000 in bank owned life insurance income, an increase of $181,000 in service charges and fees, and an increase of $56,000 in other income. BOLI income increased as a result of the Company purchasing $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an increase in the rate of return on the policies.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million or 23.0% to $9.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $7.8 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $457,000 or 9.8% to $5.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $4.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a slight increase in headcount as a result of the growth of the Bank, annual merit increases, employee incentives and increased health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $382,000 or 35.3% to $1.5 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in facilities maintenance contracts, lease expense, and other real estate owned expenses. Advertising and marketing expense decreased $53,000 or 71.5% to $21,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $74,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in advertising campaigns and product promotions. Professional fees increased $204,000 or 47.7% to $631,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $427,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in director fees and consulting services, partially offset by a decrease in audit and legal fees. Data processing expense increased by $30,000 or 9.1% to $363,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $333,000 for the same period in the prior year. Other operating expenses increased by $757,000 or 80.6% to $1.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $940,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to a $489,000 accrual to miscellaneous expenses related to various components of other operating expenses, a $114,000 charge to sponsorships, and a $78,000 charge to dues and subscriptions. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, digital banking expenses, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $878,000 or 228.1% to $1.3 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $385,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $3.3 million or 190.7% to $5.0 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.7 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was 25.4% compared to 22.5% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Six Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $7.3 million or 40.0% to $25.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $18.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $9.8 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $2.5 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $9.8 million or 23.3% to $52.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $42.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $9.0 million or 25.0% to $44.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $35.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $199.8 million or 15.8% to $1.47 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.27 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.15% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, increasing forty-six basis points over the comparative time period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $977,000 or 23.4% to $5.1 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $4.2 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $28.1 million or 17.0% to $194.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $165.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by twenty-eight basis points to 5.30% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 5.02% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $181,000 or 9.9% to $1.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of sixty-seven basis points to 3.48% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 4.15% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased $68,000 or 16.7% to $474,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $406,000 for the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $3.7 million to $13.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $10.2 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of 114 basis points to 6.85% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 7.99% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $2.5 million or 10.5% to $26.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $23.9 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $247.6 million or 20.2%, to $1.48 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.23 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-two basis points to 3.61% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.93% for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $128.0 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, an $80.7 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the six months ending June 30, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a $551,000 reversal of provision for credit losses as compared to a $795,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the six months ending June 30, 2026, was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impacts the CECL model calculations despite an increase of $142.7 million in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $322,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, a $197,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $32,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at June 30, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by fifty-one basis points to 2.91% for the six months ending June 30, 2026, compared to 2.40% for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $238.0 million or 15.5% to $1.77 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $1.53 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.92% for the six months ending June 30, 2026 from 5.55% for the six months ending June 30, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.61% for the six months ending June 30, 2026 from 3.93% for the six months ending June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $247.6 million or 20.2% to $1.48 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.23 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $154,000 or 7.8% to $2.1 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $2.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases in service charges and fees of $241,000 and BOLI income of $609,000, partially offset by a decrease of $696,000 in other income. Other income for the six months ending June 30, 2025, was impacted by a $778,000 gain recorded on the sale of a Company owned property. BOLI income increased as a result of the Company purchasing $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an increase in the rate of return on the policies.

Non-interest expense increased by $3.0 million or 19.4% to $18.7 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $15.7 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $851,000 or 9.0% to $10.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $9.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase in headcount as a result of the growth of the Bank, annual merit increases, employee incentives and increased health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $577,000 or 25.8% to $2.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $2.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in facilities maintenance contracts, lease expense, and other real estate owned expenses. Professional fees increased $311,000 or 33.2% to $1.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $936,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in director fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and legal fees. Data processing expense increased $40,000 or 6.0% to $715,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2026, as compared to $675,000 for the same period in the prior year. FDIC insurance assessment increased $82,000 or 16.8% to $570,000, for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $488,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2025, as a result of the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $1.2 million or 66.1% to $2.9 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $1.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, primarily due to $667,000 in accruals to miscellaneous expenses and increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $1.6 million or 205.1% to $2.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $788,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $5.8 million or 152.6% to $9.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026, from $3.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the six months ending June 30, 2026, was 25.1% compared to 20.8% for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $322,000 or 2.0% to $15.7 million or 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, and $15.2 million or 1.11% of total loans at June 30, 2025. During the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company reversed $551,000 in provision for credit losses and had no charge-offs or recoveries. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the six months ending June 30, 2026, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $11.2 million or 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased by $695,000 from December 31, 2025, primarily as a result of one commercial real estate loan which was reclassed to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses was 140.0% of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 152.4%, at December 31, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity decreased by $16.2 million, or 9.2%, to $159.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025, due primarily to the Company's completion of a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its common stock at $7.00 per share for an aggregate cost of $21.0 million. Reflecting the repurchase and balance sheet growth, the Company's regulatory capital ratios declined from December 31, 2025, to June 30, 2026: total capital to risk-weighted assets decreased to 12.45% from 14.93%. Tier 1 capital and common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets decreased to 9.25% from 11.32%, and Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.40% from 10.22%. The Company and Bank continue to satisfy all applicable regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized at June 30, 2026.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 1,804 $ 2,573 $ (769 ) -29.9 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 100,412 133,845 (33,433 ) -25.0 % Total cash and cash equivalents 102,216 136,418 (34,202 ) -25.1 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 94,604 38,684 55,920 144.6 % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 108,103 125,780 (17,677 ) -14.1 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (87 ) (119 ) 32 -26.9 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 108,016 125,661 (17,645 ) -14.0 % Total investment securities 202,620 164,345 38,275 23.3 % Restricted stock 15,515 12,879 2,636 20.5 % Loans receivable 1,561,358 1,418,701 142,657 10.1 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,697 ) (16,019 ) 322 -2.0 % Net loans receivable 1,545,661 1,402,682 142,979 10.2 % Premises and equipment, net 11,880 10,966 914 8.3 % Right-of-use asset 19,344 17,119 2,225 13.0 % Accrued interest receivable 8,619 7,594 1,025 13.5 % Bank owned life insurance 42,177 27,697 14,480 52.3 % Other real estate owned 6,937 6,937 - N/A Deferred tax asset, net 3,271 3,496 (225 ) -6.4 % Other assets 6,732 4,188 2,544 60.7 % Total assets $ 1,964,972 $ 1,794,321 $ 170,651 9.5 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 195,356 $ 171,010 $ 24,346 14.2 % Interest-bearing 1,229,176 1,124,686 104,490 9.3 % Total deposits 1,424,532 1,295,696 128,836 9.9 % Borrowings 304,500 252,500 52,000 20.6 % Subordinated notes 38,998 38,953 45 N/A Accrued interest payable 2,059 1,965 94 4.8 % Lease liability 20,919 18,612 2,307 12.4 % Other liabilities 14,734 11,204 3,530 31.5 % Total liabilities 1,805,742 1,618,930 186,812 11.5 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 91,318 91,201 117 0.1 % Retained earnings 118,684 113,221 5,463 4.8 % Treasury stock (50,133 ) (28,852 ) (21,281 ) 73.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (639 ) (179 ) (460 ) 257.0 % Total stockholders' equity 159,230 175,391 (16,161 ) -9.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,964,972 $ 1,794,321 $ 170,651 9.5 % Shares issued 24,481,830 24,462,830 Shares outstanding 16,971,579 19,952,579 Treasury shares 7,510,251 4,510,251

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 23,426 $ 18,415 $ 5,011 27.2 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 1,051 414 637 153.6 % Held-to-maturity 1,575 1,896 (321 ) -16.9 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 806 828 (22 ) -2.7 % Restricted stock dividends 231 186 45 24.2 % Total interest and dividend income 27,089 21,739 5,350 24.6 % Interest expense: Deposits 9,827 9,842 (15 ) -0.2 % Borrowings 2,951 2,257 694 30.8 % Subordinated notes 822 - 822 N/A Total interest expense 13,600 12,099 1,501 12.4 % Net interest income 13,489 9,640 3,849 39.9 % Provision for credit losses 155 401 (246 ) -61.3 % Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses (71 ) 271 (342 ) -126.2 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities (18 ) 40 (58 ) -144.9 % Total provision for credit losses 66 712 (646 ) -90.7 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 13,423 8,928 4,495 50.3 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 470 289 181 62.8 % Bank owned life insurance income 566 244 322 131.6 % Other income 109 53 56 105.9 % Total non-interest income 1,145 586 559 95.4 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,138 4,681 457 9.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,466 1,084 382 35.3 % Advertising and marketing 21 74 (53 ) -71.5 % Professional fees 631 427 204 47.7 % Data processing expense 363 333 30 9.1 % FDIC insurance assessment 285 267 18 6.7 % Other operating expenses 1,697 940 757 80.6 % Total non-interest expenses 9,601 7,806 1,795 23.0 % Income before income taxes 4,967 1,708 3,259 190.7 % Income tax provision 1,263 385 878 228.1 % Net income $ 3,704 $ 1,323 $ 2,381 179.9 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 234.1 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.22 0.07 0.15 234.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 15,972 20,095 (4,123 ) -20.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 15,983 20,095 (4,112 ) -20.5 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 44,757 $ 35,803 $ 8,954 25.0 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 1,819 597 1,222 204.9 % Held-to-maturity 3,325 3,570 (245 ) -6.9 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 1,640 1,821 (181 ) -9.9 % Restricted stock dividends 474 406 68 16.7 % Total interest and dividend income 52,015 42,197 9,818 23.3 % Interest expense: Deposits 19,312 19,573 (261 ) -1.3 % Borrowings 5,481 4,363 1,118 25.6 % Subordinated notes 1,651 - 1,651 N/A Total interest expense 26,444 23,936 2,508 10.5 % Net interest income 25,571 18,261 7,310 40.0 % Provision for credit losses (322 ) 414 (736 ) -177.8 % Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses (197 ) 290 (487 ) -168.0 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities (32 ) 91 (123 ) -135.1 % Total provision for credit losses (551 ) 795 (1,346 ) -169.3 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 26,122 17,466 8,656 49.6 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 823 582 241 41.5 % Bank owned life insurance income 1,093 484 609 125.6 % Other income 218 914 (696 ) -76.1 % Total non-interest income 2,134 1,980 154 7.8 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 10,272 9,421 851 9.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense 2,818 2,241 577 25.8 % Advertising and marketing 129 129 - N/A Professional fees 1,247 936 311 33.2 % Data processing expense 715 675 40 6.0 % FDIC insurance assessment 570 488 82 16.8 % Other operating expenses 2,942 1,771 1,171 66.1 % Total non-interest expenses 18,693 15,661 3,032 19.4 % Income before income taxes 9,563 3,785 5,778 152.6 % Income tax provision 2,404 788 1,616 205.1 % Net income $ 7,159 $ 2,997 $ 4,162 138.8 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.15 $ 0.25 168.7 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.40 0.15 0.25 168.6 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 17,990 20,242 (2,252 ) -11.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 18,001 20,243 (2,241 ) -11.1 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Three months ended June 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 93,237 $ 806 3.47 % $ 79,350 $ 828 4.19 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 95,774 1,051 4.39 % 26,726 414 6.20 % Held-to-maturity 113,975 1,575 5.53 % 153,307 1,896 4.95 % Total investment securities 209,749 2,626 5.01 % 180,033 2,310 5.13 % Restricted stock 15,135 231 6.13 % 10,886 186 6.82 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 945 12 5.09 % 978 4 1.74 % Home equity loans 1,515 28 7.41 % 2,176 48 8.88 % Construction loans 75,719 1,528 7.98 % 116,684 2,334 7.91 % Commercial loans 42,197 948 8.89 % 45,798 915 7.90 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,361,827 20,546 5.97 % 1,095,592 14,628 5.28 % Residential mortgage loans 8,559 81 3.80 % 10,223 121 4.76 % SBA loans 15,564 283 7.19 % 21,095 365 6.84 % Total loans receivable 1,506,326 23,426 6.24 % 1,292,546 18,415 5.71 % Total interest-earning assets 1,824,447 27,089 5.96 % 1,562,815 21,739 5.58 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,543 ) (14,826 ) Cash on hand 2,519 2,042 Other assets 90,824 67,098 Total non-interest-earning assets 77,800 54,314 Total assets $ 1,902,247 $ 1,617,129 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 100,520 $ 576 2.30 % $ 77,441 $ 424 2.19 % NOW accounts 5,045 30 2.39 % 5,908 44 2.95 % Money market accounts 295,400 2,062 2.80 % 252,446 2,052 3.26 % Savings accounts 81,042 499 2.47 % 52,577 317 2.42 % Certificates of deposit 513,737 4,764 3.72 % 494,811 5,091 4.13 % Brokered CDs 195,044 1,896 3.90 % 163,238 1,914 4.70 % Borrowings 301,632 2,951 3.92 % 208,291 2,257 4.35 % Subordinated notes 38,972 822 8.34 % - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,531,392 $ 13,600 3.56 % 1,254,712 $ 12,099 3.87 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: \ Demand deposits 177,259 160,087 Other liabilities 35,570 30,927 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 212,829 191,014 Stockholders' equity 158,026 171,403 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,902,247 $ 1,617,129 Net interest spread 2.40 % 1.71 % Net interest margin $ 13,489 2.97 % $ 9,640 2.47 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 94,979 $ 1,640 3.48 % $ 88,528 $ 1,821 4.15 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 75,901 1,819 4.79 % 19,241 597 6.20 % Held-to-maturity 118,119 3,325 5.63 % 146,658 3,570 4.87 % Total investment securities 194,020 5,144 5.30 % 165,899 4,167 5.02 % Restricted stock 13,830 474 6.85 % 10,164 406 7.99 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 971 24 4.99 % 930 11 2.41 % Home equity loans 1,533 58 7.63 % 2,279 98 8.70 % Construction loans 65,933 2,658 8.01 % 110,870 4,391 7.88 % Commercial loans 41,077 1,827 8.85 % 44,375 1,759 7.89 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,334,769 39,471 5.88 % 1,077,946 28,565 5.27 % Residential mortgage loans 8,154 147 3.64 % 10,906 258 4.76 % SBA loans 15,770 572 7.21 % 21,112 721 6.80 % Total loans receivable 1,468,207 44,757 6.15 % 1,268,418 35,803 5.69 % Total interest-earning assets 1,771,036 52,015 5.92 % 1,533,009 42,197 5.55 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,777 ) (14,813 ) Cash on hand 2,870 1,985 Other assets 89,905 67,523 Total non-interest-earning assets 76,998 54,695 Total assets $ 1,848,034 $ 1,587,704 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 96,807 $ 1,085 2.26 % $ 77,410 $ 828 2.16 % NOW accounts 4,582 55 2.42 % 7,261 105 2.93 % Money market accounts 286,075 3,951 2.79 % 255,268 4,159 3.29 % Savings accounts 79,010 947 2.42 % 46,059 511 2.24 % Certificates of deposit 520,940 9,856 3.82 % 490,578 10,217 4.20 % Brokered CDs 176,287 3,418 3.91 % 159,120 3,753 4.76 % Borrowings 273,351 5,481 4.04 % 192,671 4,363 4.57 % Subordinated notes 38,962 1,651 8.47 % - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,476,014 $ 26,444 3.61 % 1,228,367 $ 23,936 3.93 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 173,991 157,283 Other liabilities 33,574 30,066 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 207,565 187,349 Stockholders' equity 164,455 171,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,848,034 $ 1,587,704 Net interest spread 2.31 % 1.62 % Net interest margin $ 25,571 2.91 % $ 18,261 2.40 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 27,089 $ 24,926 $ 25,321 $ 24,113 $ 21,739 Interest expense 13,600 12,844 12,667 13,266 12,099 Net interest income 13,489 12,082 12,654 10,847 9,640 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 66 (617 ) 348 452 712 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 13,423 12,699 12,306 10,395 8,928 Non-interest income 1,145 990 732 859 586 Non-interest expense 9,601 9,092 8,851 8,485 7,806 Income before income tax expense 4,967 4,597 4,187 2,770 1,708 Income tax expense 1,263 1,142 1,010 687 385 Net income $ 3,704 $ 3,455 $ 3,177 $ 2,082 $ 1,323 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 Earnings per share - diluted 0.22 0.18 0.16 0.10 0.07 Cash dividend declared 0.05 - - - - Book value at period end 9.38 9.22 8.79 8.63 8.51 Shares outstanding at period end 16,972 16,965 19,953 20,010 20,096 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 15,972 19,021 19,994 20,077 20,095 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 15,983 19,030 20,011 20,079 20,095 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,964,972 $ 1,820,418 $ 1,794,321 $ 1,709,669 $ 1,689,642 Investment securities, available-for-sale 94,604 83,492 38,684 26,605 26,605 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 108,016 116,843 125,661 145,572 153,324 Total loans 1,561,358 1,467,440 1,418,701 1,395,847 1,376,116 Allowance for credit losses (15,697 ) (15,541 ) (16,019 ) (15,866 ) (15,220 ) Total deposits 1,424,532 1,323,748 1,295,696 1,282,904 1,247,358 Stockholders' equity 159,230 156,406 175,391 172,610 171,000 Cash dividends 849 - - - - Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.48 % 0.33 % Return on average stockholders' equity 9.40 % 8.20 % 7.24 % 4.79 % 3.10 % Dividend payout ratio 22.92 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Average yield on earning assets 5.96 % 5.89 % 6.07 % 5.79 % 5.58 % Average cost of funding liabilities 3.56 % 3.67 % 3.74 % 3.95 % 3.87 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 2.85 % 3.03 % 2.61 % 2.47 % Efficiency ratio 65.61 % 69.55 % 66.12 % 72.48 % 76.33 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.15 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.02 % 2.06 % 2.04 % 1.97 % 1.94 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.78 % 0.74 % 0.89 % 1.30 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.92 % 1.01 % 0.97 % 1.13 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 140.02 % 136.16 % 152.35 % 128.38 % 84.97 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 108.50 % 109.68 % 108.26 % 107.57 % 109.10 % Average loans to average deposits 110.11 % 109.39 % 111.04 % 108.43 % 107.13 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.10 % 8.59 % 9.77 % 10.10 % 10.12 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.45 % 12.93 % 14.93 % 12.32 % 12.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.25 % 9.56 % 11.32 % 11.24 % 11.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 9.25 % 9.56 % 11.32 % 11.24 % 11.44 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.40 % 8.76 % 10.22 % 10.12 % 10.59 %

Press Contact:

Donald Mindiak

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Lakewood, NJ 08701

(732) 364-0032

dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com

http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-reports-second-quarter-and-year-to-date-1197750