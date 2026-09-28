

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bose has launched a new pair of wired earbuds with active noise cancellation, targeting consumers who prefer USB-C connectivity without the need to charge their headphones.



The Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds are priced at $99 and are available for preorder in Black and White Smoke, with shipping scheduled to begin October 15.



The earbuds feature Quiet Mode for active noise cancellation, Aware Mode for transparency and an option to turn ANC off. Bose uses two microphones on each earbud to monitor and reduce surrounding noise. The earbuds also include an inline remote for volume and playback controls, along with stability wings and multiple ear-tip sizes for a secure fit.



The earbuds support lossless audio through USB-C, with playback output fixed at 24-bit/48kHz. They also use Bose's digital signal processing technology and are designed to work with USB-C devices including smartphones, laptops and gaming consoles.



CNET praised their sound quality, comfortable fit and sturdy construction, while noting that their noise cancellation is not as strong as Bose's premium wireless models.



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