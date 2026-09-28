Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) ("Adaptogenics", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 14, 2026, the Company has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement of 4,087,500 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $327,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company had originally announced the Private Placement for gross proceeds of up to $320,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Two directors of the Company acquired, directly, an aggregate of 750,000 Shares under the Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $60,000. The participation by the directors in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as neither the fair market value of the Shares issued to the directors, nor the consideration paid by the directors, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a holder period of four months plus one day as required under applicable securities legislation which expires on January 29, 2027.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is a Canadian based nutraceutical company that has focused on the formulation and distribution of functional mushroom products and nutritional supplement alternatives. The Company is committed to its mission of improving and empowering human health and well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hani Zabaneh

COO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected number of issued and outstanding common shares following completion of the Consolidation, the treatment of fractional common shares, and the adjustment of the exercise or conversion terms of the Company's outstanding securities. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release, but is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Consolidation may not be completed as currently anticipated and the risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in its continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316318