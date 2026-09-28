

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pennsylvania's measles outbreak continued to expand, with 68 new infections reported, bringing the state's total to 903 as of Monday, according to state health department data.



The outbreak is the state's worst measles resurgence in decades, with Lancaster County reporting the highest number of cases.



The number of hospitalized measles patients rose to 176 from 164 reported on September 23. Earlier this month, Pennsylvania reported four measles-related deaths among unvaccinated residents. The reports triggered a dispute between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over how many of the deaths were directly attributable to measles.



The CDC has since said it is reviewing how it classifies measles-related deaths and currently lists one verified death without identifying where it occurred.



Nationwide, the U.S. had recorded 3,659 measles cases as of September 24, CDC data showed. Measles is highly contagious but can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which provides about 97 percent protection after two doses.



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