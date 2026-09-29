

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.60 percent from 4.35 percent.



Japan will see July results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to climb 1.7 percent on month following the flat reading in June, while the coincident is also expected to rise 1.7 percent after adding 0.6 percent a month earlier.



Thailand will release August figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.10 percent on year - up from 0.46 percent in July.



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