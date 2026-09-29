Australian Retailer JB Hi-Fi Selects Vusion to Advance its Connected Store Strategy

September 29, 2026 - JB Hi-Fi, Australia's leading consumer electronics retailer, and Vusion, the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announce a new rollout plan to accelerate the digital transformation of JB Hi-Fi's stores.

Under the agreement, JB Hi-Fi plans to deploy Vusion's digital shelf-edge technology across its stores, following a successful pilot phase, as well as a full rollout across JB Hi-Fi's New Zealand store network.

This next stage will further advance the retailer's connected store strategy while preserving JB Hi-Fi's distinctive in-store experience. By bringing its recognizable shelf-edge communication style into a connected platform, Vusion will help combine the retailer's strong merchandising culture with greater pricing and product information, faster in-store execution, easier access to product information for store teams, and greater operational efficiency.

Vusion's platform also supports store teams by giving team members easier access to richer product information directly at the shelf edge, including through contactless interactions with store PDAs. This helps teams provide customers with more relevant product details, such as available models, colors, financing information and expanded product content, while reducing repetitive manual tasks and improving consistency between online and in-store information.

"JB Hi-Fi is focused on innovation that delivers efficiencies to our store operations and supports our teams in serving customers," said Cameron Trainor, MD of JB Hi-Fi Australia. "Our collaboration with Vusion gives us a scalable technology platform to support store teams, strengthen execution and advance the next phase of our strategy."

"We are very proud to support JB Hi-Fi as it takes this important step toward a more connected store network," said Pierre Demoures, SEVP & COO of Vusion. "Australia is a key market for Vusion and JB Hi-Fi is one of the region's most distinctive retailers. This agreement shows how connected store infrastructure can help leading retailers modernize operations while preserving the store experience that makes them unique."

Through Vusion's native integration with Cisco Meraki, JB Hi-Fi will connect the Vusion platform to the existing wireless infrastructure already deployed in its stores, reducing additional infrastructure requirements while simplifying rollout and helping limit both operational costs and the environmental footprint of the deployment.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi is one of Australia's most trusted and best-known retailers of consumer electronics, technology, entertainment, and home appliances.

The first JB Hi-Fi store opened in 1974 by John 'JB' Barbuto with a simple philosophy to deliver a specialist range of Hi-Fi at Australia's lowest prices. Today, JB Hi-Fi Australia is part of the JB Hi-Fi Group, alongside JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, The Good Guys and e&s. The Group employs more than 17,000 team members in Australia and New Zealand across 355 store locations, home distribution centres and support office.

The JB Hi-Fi Group offers an extensive range of consumer electronics, whitegoods, appliances and home entertainment at great prices, with outstanding customer service from their knowledgeable, passionate team. In addition to their 355 stores in Australia and New Zealand and its websites, the Group also services the commercial, insurance and education sectors.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

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