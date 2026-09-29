

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in July to the strongest level in twelve-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 117.7 in July from 116.2 in the previous month. The flash reading was 117.9. Moreover, this was the highest score since January 2024, when it was 119.4.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to a 92-month high of 120.6 in July from 118.9 a month ago, as estimated.



The lagging index stood at 113.0 in July, up from 111.8 in the previous month.



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