Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations and decision intelligence software, further to its news releases dated August 17, 2026, September 18, 2026, and September 23, 2026, today announced the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held virtually on September 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM EDT. Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all items put forward by the board of directors (the "Board") and management.

The results of the AGM were as follows:

The number of directors of the Company was set at seven (7). James Barrett, Seth Kay, Brian Groody, Eric Slater, Edward Mede, Ridaa Murad and Michael Sylvestri were elected as the directors of the Company. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 23, 2026, Jaci Tomek and Carolyn Hollander did not stand for re-election as a director of the Company and withdrawn their nomination for election prior to the AGSM. The Company wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Of the directors elected or reelected, Seth Kay, Brian Groody, Eric Slater and Edward Mede are independent. MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to determine their remuneration. The shareholders of the Company approved amendments to the Company's current omnibus incentive plan. The shareholders of the Company approved amendments to the Company's articles. The shareholders of the Company approved the consolidation of the Company's subordinate voting shares ("SVS") and authorized the Board to consolidate the SVS based on a consolidation ratio of up to fifteen (15) pre-consolidation SVSs for each one (1) post-consolidation SVS (the "Consolidation"). The actual ratio for the Consolidation will be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, having regard to numerous factors, including market considerations and the advice of its advisors.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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