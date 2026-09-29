Opengear's network resilience solutions now available across 20 European markets

Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ: DGII) and global leader in out-of-band management solutions, has signed its first pan-European distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, one of the world's largest technology distributors.

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Opengear Expands Reach Through Pan-European Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

The agreement will give resellers in participating Ingram Micro countries access to Opengear's portfolio, supported by Ingram Micro's regional infrastructure, logistics capabilities and partner network. This expands Opengear's existing reach in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and brings its network resilience platform to resellers and end-users in additional European markets, such as Switzerland, Hungary, and Czech Republic.

"This agreement with Ingram Micro marks a significant milestone in Opengear's EMEA growth strategy," said Alan Stewart-Brown, VP of Sales, EMEA and APAC, Opengear. "Ingram Micro gives us the regional scale to put Opengear products and expertise closer to our partners. That means increased regional availability, local support, and a simpler way to protect critical infrastructure across EMEA."

Opengear supports secure out-of-band access to network infrastructure, helping IT teams monitor, manage, and recover critical equipment when the primary network is unavailable, offering strong presence and proximity to connected network devices.

Ingram Micro will provide pre-sales and post-sales support through its EMEA partner network. Partners will also have access to training, accreditation, channel enablement, and incentive programmes.

The agreement also enables resellers to add Opengear's network resilience solutions to their existing enterprise networking portfolios.

"Opengear addresses a growing need in today's market: helping organisations to maintain resilient, secure and recoverable networks in an increasingly complex operating environment," said Renke Kruger, Executive Director Pan Europe, Ingram Micro. "We're proud to extend the reach of Opengear's market-leading solutions across EMEA through our partner ecosystem, enabling resellers to deliver proven, trusted technologies that safeguard business continuity during disruptions and simplify and strengthen day-to-day network operations."

Opengear products will be available through participating Ingram Micro countries from 1 October, subject to country-specific availability and any applicable regulatory approvals and certifications. Resellers interested in adding Opengear to their portfolio should contact their Ingram Micro account manager for availability, pricing, and partner programme information.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation for critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day and Every Day. Its software and appliances enable the provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices. Opengear solutions are trusted by organisations across financial services, digital communications, retail and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.opengear.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a global technology leader empowering enterprises to build, connect, and manage the critical systems that drive their businesses. Through an integrated portfolio of managed services, intelligent software, secure connectivity, and resilient edge solutions, Digi helps enterprises monitor, update, and control assets in real time, strengthen compliance, streamline workflows, and keep distributed operations running without interruption. Since 1985, Digi has enabled organizations worldwide to modernize operations and confidently connect millions of devices. Learn more at www.digi.com.

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