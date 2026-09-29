Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC), ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accum technology, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Sherry Aulin to its Board of Directors. Ms. Aulin will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Sherry Aulin is a finance executive with more than 20 years of experience working with public companies and in the capital markets. She was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, where she served for over a decade. During her tenure, she played a key role in the company's Nasdaq IPO, was instrumental in shaping corporate strategy, and led the company's financing activities, raising more than US$1 billion in equity capital.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Aulin held senior roles at KPMG LLP, where she provided professional services to publicly traded companies across a range of industries, including life sciences. She brings extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, strategic planning, investor relations and public-company operations. Ms. Aulin holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Life Sciences British Columbia and is a past recipient of Business in Vancouver's Forty Under 40 award.

"I am pleased to join Defence Therapeutics' Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company," said Sherry Aulin. "Defence's innovative technology platform has the potential to create meaningful opportunities in the development of next-generation therapeutics. I look forward to bringing my expertise in the capital markets and public-company leadership to the Board and supporting management in strategically advancing its programs and creating long-term value for shareholders."

"Sherry is an exceptional addition to Defence's Board of Directors, and I am pleased to welcome her," said Sébastien Plouffe, Defence Therapeutics' Executive Chairman. "Her significant experience with public companies and in the capital markets, combined with her deep understanding of the biotechnology sector, brings a level of expertise that is highly valuable to Defence at this important inflection point for the Company. Sherry played a pivotal role in the evolution of Xenon Pharmaceuticals, from its initial public offering through more than a decade of corporate development, strategic planning and capital formation. That experience gives her a first-hand perspective on what it takes to build a successful public biotechnology company and I look forward to her valued contributions."

Pursuant to the appointment of Ms. Aulin as Director, the Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Aulin (the "Options") exercisable at a price of 40 cents per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's omnibus incentive plan. Of these Options, 200,000 are vested immediately and 200,000 will be vested on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316430