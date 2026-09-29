Vuxen Group AB: Tobias Fransson to step down as CEO of Vuxen Group - to remain in role until year-end

Vuxen Group AB (publ) announces that Tobias Fransson will step down as Chief Executive Officer at his own request. He will remain CEO until 31 December 2026 to ensure an orderly handover. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of appointing a successor. The Group's strategy remains unchanged.

Tobias Fransson joined the Group in connection with the acquisition of Blushme WooMe in May 2022 and took up the role of CEO on 1 February 2024. During his tenure as CEO, WooMe and the Group's international operations have grown to become a significantly larger and more important part of the Group.

"Tobias has done an excellent job and has been instrumental in developing the company and our international business. I respect his decision and appreciate that he will stay on until year-end to ensure an orderly handover. I would like to personally thank Tobias for his contributions and wish him every success in the future," says Michael Ahlén, founder and principal shareholder of Vuxen Group.

"I ran my own businesses for many years, and after more than four years with the Group, including almost three as CEO, I want to once again have the freedom to manage my own time and pursue my own projects. The company today is very different from the one I joined, and it feels right to hand over at a time when we have good momentum. Until year-end, my focus is on delivering results and ensuring the best possible handover," says Tobias Fransson.

The company will announce the appointment of a new CEO as soon as a decision has been made.

For further information

Tobias Fransson, CEO

tobias@vuxengroup.com

About Vuxen Group

Vuxen Group is a Nordic e-commerce group with a clear focus on sexual health and wellbeing. Through the Vuxen, WooMe and Blushme brands, the Group offers a broad range of carefully selected products within sexual health and wellness. Vuxen Group's ambition is to make sexual health a natural and enriching part of everyday life.

For more information, please visit www.vuxengroup.com.

Vuxen Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker VUXEN.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se.

This information is information that Vuxen Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-29 08:13 CEST.