Vuxen Group AB: Vuxen Group publishes interim report for the period May-July 2026

First quarter in brief

The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 66.3 million (SEK 52.2 million), an increase of 27.0%.

The gross margin was 61.2% (58.0%).

The Group's EBITDA amounted to SEK 8.6 million (SEK 4.6 million), an increase of 86.6%.

The Group's EBITDA margin was 12.9% (8.8%).

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 July 2026 amounted to SEK 53.5 million (SEK 20.9 million).

EBITDA per share amounted to SEK 0.77.

CEO's comments

Strong start to the 2026/27 financial year

We have started the 2026/27 financial year in the same way we ended the previous one, with higher revenue and improved profitability.



Revenue amounted to SEK 66.3 million (52.2), an increase of 27%. EBITDA increased to SEK 8.6 million (4.6), up 86.6%, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.9% (8.8%).

First quarter

The growth rate remains strong. In the first quarter of 2025/26, net sales increased by 6.1%. Growth amounted to 23.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025/26 and 27.0% in the first quarter of 2026/27. Even taking into account the relatively weak comparative quarter, the rate of growth remains high.

The gross margin improved to 61.2% (58.0%), driven by a higher share of proprietary brands and focused purchasing activities ahead of the summer campaigns. Combined with continued cost control, this means that an increasing proportion of our revenue growth is translating into earnings.

During the summer, we increased our marketing investments and expanded further into channels that we had previously used only to a limited extent. These initiatives have delivered results and contributed to growth during the quarter. Growth was generated by both of our main brands. Vuxen is a well-established brand in Sweden and accounts for a significant share of our domestic sales, while Woo Me is generating a large part of its growth outside Sweden.

Cash flow and financial position

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 16.2 million during the quarter, and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 53.5 million (20.9) at the end of the period. EBITDA per share amounted to SEK 0.77.

Our financial position gives us the flexibility to continue investing in growth, while maintaining the cost discipline that has brought us to our current position.



Launch in Austria

Following the end of the quarter, we launched in Austria, and woome69.at is now operational.

The decision is based partly on the continued strong performance in Germany, where customer demand has demonstrated the market potential for our offering, and partly on clear interest from Austrian customers. As the two countries share the same language, we are able to build on the platform and infrastructure already established in Germany.

The launch represents a natural next step in our European expansion.

Outlook

We enter the second quarter with strong momentum. Our focus is now on preparations for the most important sales period of the year, including Black Week and the Christmas trading season, which we approach with confidence.

Our ambition is to carry the benefits of the summer's marketing investments into the campaign period and build further on the success achieved last year.

The sexual health category continues to grow and is becoming increasingly accepted across mainstream retail. With scalable logistics, strong cash flow and a business model that has demonstrated its ability to deliver profitable growth, we are well positioned to continue gaining market share as a leading player within sexual health.

For further information

Tobias Fransson, CEO

tobias@vuxengroup.com

Michael Ahlén, CFO

michael@vuxengroup.com

About Vuxen Group

Vuxen Group is a Nordic e-commerce group with a clear focus on sexual health and wellbeing. Through the Vuxen, WooMe and Blushme brands, the Group offers a broad range of carefully selected products within sexual health and wellness. Vuxen Group's ambition is to make sexual health a natural and enriching part of everyday life.

For more information, please visit www.vuxengroup.com.

Vuxen Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker VUXEN.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se.

This information is information that Vuxen Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-29 08:30 CEST.