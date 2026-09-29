PPI Public Property Invest AB: PPI intends to submit two separate and independent offers to the shareholders of Origa Care AB and One Publicus Fastighets AB

PPI's offers correspond to EUR 9 per share in Origa Care AB ("Origa Care") and SEK 110 per share in One Publicus Fastighets AB ("One Publicus"). The consideration for the shares under the offers for Origa Care and One Publicus Fastighets will consist of 70 per cent new shares in PPI, issued at a subscription price of SEK 25.67 per share, while the remaining 30 per cent of the consideration is intended to be paid in cash. The offers are subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of any required regulatory approvals and the absence of any material adverse events, as determined by PPI. PPI holds 10,000 shares in Origa Care AB, corresponding to approximately 1 per cent, and 942,240 shares in One Publicus Fastighets AB, corresponding to approximately 36 per cent. Assuming full acceptance of both offers, the aggregate consideration payable would amount to SEK 133 million in cash and SEK 309 million in newly issued PPI shares.

About Origa Care

Origa Care owns 13 fully let care properties in Finland. All tenants are publicly funded. The properties were constructed between 2015 and 2017 and are designed to meet current standards and operational requirements. The total lettable area is 14 345 sqm, and the portfolio's average remaining lease term is approximately eight years. Expected net operating income for 2026 amounts to EUR 3.28 million. Net asset value amounts to EUR 11.4 per share. The property value as of Q2 2026 amounts to EUR 50.2 million.

About One Publicus

One Publicus owns three properties in Sweden, primarily used for compulsory schools, elderly care homes, LSS accommodation and a primary care centre. The total lettable area is 11,898 sqm, and the portfolio's average remaining lease term is 10 years. The main tenants are the City of Solna, the City of Malmö and Orust Municipality. All properties are certified BREEAM In-Use Very Good. Expected net operating income for 2026 amounts to SEK 30.5 million. Net asset value amounts to SEK 117.5 per share. The property value as of Q2 2026 amounts to SEK 628 million.



For further information, please contact:

André Gaden, CEO, andre@publicproperty.no

About Us

PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ) is a Nordic real estate company focused on owning, operating and developing social infrastructure properties with public-sector tenants. The company's portfolio comprises community service properties across the Nordic region, including elderly and healthcare facilities, schools and other social infrastructure assets. PPI is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Euronext Oslo Børs. For more information, please visit: www.publicproperty.se