Jaguar Health, Inc.: Preliminary Results of Open-Label Study in Adult Short Bowel Syndrome Patients with Intestinal Failure with Jaguar Health's Crofelemer Accepted for Presentation at Annual American College of Gastroenterology Meeting

Company remains sharply focused on its ongoing rare disease intestinal failure global development program for microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and SBS-IF for crofelemer powder for oral solution, targeting an NDA filing for MVID mid-2027

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) (Jaguar) family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today announced the acceptance of an abstract on preliminary results of an ongoing open-label study of the company's crofelemer powder for oral solution in adult patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) for presentation at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting (ACG 2026). ACG 2026 takes place October 9-14, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Napo is conducting a multicenter, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in adult Type 1 short bowel syndrome (SBS) patients without colin-in-continuity. Results from this trial are expected to be available early in the second half of 2027.

Patients with intestinal failure (IF), including those with SBS or MVID, cannot orally absorb adequate nutrients, electrolytes and fluids, and require lifelong total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with or without supplemental intravenous fluids, which together comprise parenteral support (PS), for up to seven days per week and up to 20+ hours per day. While PS is supportive, palliative and lifesaving, it is associated with serious, sometimes fatal complications.

Napo remains sharply focused on its ongoing global development program for oral crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to PS for rare IF diseases, including SBS-IF and MVID. In June 2026, as announced , data was presented at the 58 th Annual European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Meeting in Lille, France from ongoing investigational studies with oral liquid crofelemer in pediatric patients with IF due to MVID and SBS-IF. The results of ongoing investigations of liquid oral crofelemer formulations demonstrate substantial reductions in weekly PS needs as well as in PS normalized to body weight in pediatric IF patients dosed orally for more than one year, with no significant clinical or laboratory abnormalities.

Jaguar's IF program is expected to continue to provide clinical milestones, including a planned New Drug Application (NDA) filing for MVID in mid-2027.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. ("Jaguar") develops novel proprietary prescription drugs sustainably derived from plants for people with complicated gastrointestinal ("GI") disease states. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that the company may file an NDA for crofelemer for MVID in mid-2027, and Jaguar's expectation that results from Napo's Phase 2 study of crofelemer in adult Type 1 SBS patients without colin-in-continuity may be available early in the second half of 2027. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/preliminary-results-of-open-label-study-in-adult-short-bowel-syndrome-1228098