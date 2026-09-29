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WKN: A1CX3T | ISIN: US88160R1014 | Ticker-Symbol: TL0
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 11:24
315,60 Euro
+0,38 % +1,20
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
315,55315,8011:27
315,50315,8011:26
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Bybit Expands TradFi Perp Options with Tesla, QQQ, SOXL and More, Launches Trading Challenge with Up to 70,000 USDT in Prizes

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, expanded its Perp Options offerings with six new underlying assets and announced the Wall Street Blue-Chip Options Challenge, opening up two rewards tracks for participants while they explore opportunities across the globe from Invesco QQQ to SK Hynix.

Bybit Perp Options, the industry's first options contracts built on Bybit's TradFi Perpetuals, officially went live on September 17, 2026 with SpaceX and NVIDIA as the first available underlyings. Starting now, Tesla, Invesco QQQ (Nasdaq 100 ETF), Direxion Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (SOXL), Micron Technology, SK Hynix, and Sandisk join the lineup, bringing the total to eight tickers this month.

Also starting today, the Bybit Wall Street Blue-Chip Options Challenge is open to all users until October 27, 2026, offering two ways for traders to win bonus rewards:

  • New-User First Trade: A 5,000 USDT prize pool offering 5 USDT to each of the first 1,000 qualifying users who place their first valid TradFi Perp Options trade during the event.
  • Volume Challenge: A prize pool of up to 65,000 USDT, unlocked in tiers based on collective trading volume across all participants and distributed to the top 50 traders by individual volume.

New users looking to trade global markets with Perp Options stand to claim from both prize pools.

Bybit Perp Options gives traders round-the-clock access to global equity options directly from their USDT-funded Bybit accounts, without requiring a separate broker or options-approved brokerage account. Contracts trade 24/7 with European-style settlement and no early assignment, settle in cash via USDT, and support fractional lot sizes, naked options, combo strategies, and full portfolio and cross-margin support through Bybit's single Unified Trading Account.

How It Works

  • Open Bybit and navigate to TradFi, then select the Perp Options tab.
  • Choose a ticker, such as TSLA, NVDA, or SPCX.
  • Select an expiry date and strike price, then buy or sell calls or puts.
  • At expiry, positions settle automatically in USDT.

For terms and conditions, full eligibility criteria, reward tiers, and distribution details, user may visit: Wall Street Blue-Chip Options Challenge: Share 70,000 USDT in rewards

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.
Learn more at Bybit.com.
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-expands-tradfi-perp-options-with-tesla-qqq-soxl-and-more-launches-trading-challenge-with-up-to-70-000-usdt-in-prizes-302892654.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.