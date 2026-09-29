Teads Holding Co.: Teads and Koddi Announce Global Partnership to Advance Programmatic Access to Retail Media

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, and Koddi , a leading commerce media platform, today announced a global partnership delivering an open, universal OpenRTB standard for onsite retail media inventory. Building on Teads' position as an early innovator in bringing real-time bidding (RTB) capabilities to native retail listings, this strategic collaboration directly tackles the top challenges facing advertisers today: according to IAB Europe's Attitudes to Retail Media report, the fragmentation of retail media networks (51%) and a lack of standardization (53%) remain the primary barriers for buy-side stakeholders.

The integration enables advertisers to unify onsite retail media with their broader omnichannel strategy, seamlessly activating Sponsored Product Ads (SPAs) and high-intent Display placements in Teads Ad Manager across Koddi-powered networks in the US and Europe, including platforms such as Gopuff UK, Hopper, and Wolt Ads.

"At Wolt Ads, we're focused on giving brands more ways to reach highly engaged, high-intent shoppers across our platform," said Catalina Salazar, Global Head of Advertising at Wolt. "Opening our marketplace to differentiated demand partners like Teads via Koddi Ads lets us bring in incremental demand via the buying platform of the advertiser's choice while maintaining full control over how our inventory is monetized."

Retailers using Koddi Ads are adopting open programmatic to maximize inventory yield and meet demand in their preferred DSP. Supported by sales teams in over 55 countries, Teads supports Koddi Ads retailer partners, like Wolt Ads, with scaled and differentiated advertiser demand.

"Advertisers can activate retail media as part of their broader omnichannel strategy in Teads Ad Manager, reducing complexity while maximizing their campaign's performance," said Justin Sparks, GM of Retail & Commerce Media at Teads. "By embracing OpenRTB as a standardization framework, retailers unlock access to significantly more demand by opening up to omnichannel DSPs like ours. We believe this partnership represents the future of retail media: open, standardized, and integrated into the broader advertising ecosystem, connecting shopper and national brand dollars to the same pipes globally."

Koddi's commerce media platform enables retailers to open their valuable onsite inventory programmatically while maintaining complete control over inventory, pricing, and quality standards. Through this partnership, enterprise networks using Koddi's platform can now access Teads' global advertiser base seamlessly without managing custom, proprietary integrations.

"Our integration with Teads represents a significant milestone in making retail media truly programmatic on a global scale," said Nicholas Ward, President at Koddi. "By connecting premium demand from Teads' global advertiser ecosystem with retailers' high-intent onsite inventory across markets, we're empowering brands to scale retail media activation efficiently while giving retailers access to meaningful incremental demand."

This partnership establishes a foundation for expanded ad format support and additional retail partnerships across markets in the future.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. ("Teads") (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full-funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Kroger, Fanatics, and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com

About Wolt

Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company with a mission to bring joy, simplicity, and earnings to the neighborhoods of the world. Wolt develops a local commerce platform that connects people looking to order food, groceries, and other goods with people interested in selling and delivering them. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. Altogether, DoorDash operates in more than 40 countries today. You can read more on the Wolt website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "foresee," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our strategic partnership with Koddi may not yield the anticipated benefits, advertiser adoption, or scale across the US and European markets as expected; technical and operational challenges related to the OpenRTB integration; the highly competitive nature of the digital, CTV, and retail media advertising markets; and the other important risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



