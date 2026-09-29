

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 29.09.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS CVS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1600 (1630) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES SMITHS NEWS PRICE TARGET TO 88 (85) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP RAISES LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 248 (245) PENCE - 'SELL' - CITIGROUP STARTS TRUSTPILOT WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 375 PENCE - KEPLER CHEUVREUX CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 1400 (1500) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS RENTOKIL TO 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - PRICE TARGET 420 PENCE - RBC RAISES KIER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 330 (215) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



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