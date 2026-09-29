

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 3-month high of 1.1334 against the euro, a 4-month high of 0.8350 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 3-month high of 1.4200 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 1.1372, 0.8319 and 1.4173, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3224 from an early low of 1.3255.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.85 against the franc, 1.43 against the loonie and 1.31 against the pound.



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