Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing on October 1, 2026 and ending on September 30, 2027, purchase up to 1,465,573 Class A common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), being approximately five percent (5%) of the 29,311,462 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at September 23, 2026. The number of Common Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a daily maximum of 1,700 Common Shares (which is equal to 25% of 6,801 Common Shares, being the average daily trading volume during the six months ended on August 31, 2026), in each case subject to the Company's ability to make one block purchase of Common Shares per calendar week that exceeds such limits. The purchases of the Common Shares will be effected through the facilities of the TSX, alternative Canadian trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws during the term of the NCIB. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of any purchases will be determined by management and the board of directors of Tiny. The NCIB will be conducted through the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems and made in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

The price which the Company will pay for any such Common Shares will be the market price at the time of the purchase. All Common Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be returned to treasury for cancellation and all such purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws during the term of the NCIB.

The Company reviews all elements of its capital allocation strategy on an ongoing basis. The Company believes that the market price of the Common Shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value and accordingly the purchase of the common shares would be in the best interest of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds. As such, the Company continues to make efforts to enhance shareholder value and improve liquidity for the shareholders in the market.

As a component of the NCIB, the Company has engaged Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum"), as agent, and has entered into an automatic share purchase plan pursuant to which, the Company may instruct Ventum to purchase Common Shares pursuant to instructions given when permitted by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Pursuant to its prior NCIB, under which the Company was authorized to purchase up to 1,470,716 Common Shares for the period October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026, the Company has purchased 139,580 Common Shares at a weighted average purchase price of $8.4733 per Common Share as of September 28, 2026.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the timing and terms of the NCIB and the number of Common Shares to be purchased under the NCIB. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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