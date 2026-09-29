

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation accelerated in August to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years amid higher energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 10.9 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 7.7 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since January 2023, when prices surged 11.1 percent.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by 34.5 percent higher costs for energy. Prices for intermediate goods increased 5.9 percent, and those for capital goods rose by 2.4 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods moved up 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent after rising 2.3 percent in July.



Separate official data showed that industrial sales rebounded 1.7 percent monthly in July, following a 0.9 percent fall in June. Annually, the growth in industrial turnover was 4.8 percent.



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