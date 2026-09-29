

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT), announced on Tuesday that it is lowering prices on nearly 2,000 home and apparel products as holiday shopping begins, adding to more than 10,000 reductions made over the past year.



The retailer said the latest cuts include women's long-sleeve tees now priced at $12, down from $15, and average women's shoes at $35, down from $40 last year. Kids' rain and winter boots are about 15% cheaper, while bedding assortments are 15% lower on average, with Threshold queen comforters now $69, down from $89.



Target said the cuts come ahead of its Circle Deal Days promotion on October 6-7, offering additional savings for members of Target Circle.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Target were down 0.30 percent, changing hands at $158.00, after closing Monday's regular session 0.62 percent higher.



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