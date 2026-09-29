SP Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement: Lannebo Fonder AB has reduced its holding of shares in SP Group A/S

Announcement No. 46 / 2026
29 September 2026
CVR No. 15701315
Major shareholder announcement: Lannebo Fonder AB has reduced its holding of shares in SP Group A/S
Lannebo Fonder AB has notified SP Group A/S that, since 28 September 2026, its holding has represented less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in SP Group A/S. Lannebo Fonder AB is thus no longer a major shareholder.
Lannebo Fonder AB now holds a total of 601,348 shares with a nominal value of DKK 2.00 each in SP Group A/S, equivalent to 4.97% of the share capital and voting rights.
For further information:
CEO Lars Bering
Phone: +45 70 23 23 79
www.sp-group.com
In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.
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