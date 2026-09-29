SP Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement: Lannebo Fonder AB has reduced its holding of shares in SP Group A/S

Announcement No. 46 / 2026

29 September 2026

CVR No. 15701315

Major shareholder announcement: Lannebo Fonder AB has reduced its holding of shares in SP Group A/S

Lannebo Fonder AB has notified SP Group A/S that, since 28 September 2026, its holding has represented less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in SP Group A/S. Lannebo Fonder AB is thus no longer a major shareholder.

Lannebo Fonder AB now holds a total of 601,348 shares with a nominal value of DKK 2.00 each in SP Group A/S, equivalent to 4.97% of the share capital and voting rights.

For further information:

CEO Lars Bering

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.com

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.