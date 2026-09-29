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WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 09:55
60,80 Euro
-0,82 % -0,50
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,7065,3020:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 13:05 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SP Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement: Lannebo Fonder AB has reduced its holding of shares in SP Group A/S

Announcement No. 46 / 2026

29 September 2026

CVR No. 15701315

Major shareholder announcement: Lannebo Fonder AB has reduced its holding of shares in SP Group A/S

Lannebo Fonder AB has notified SP Group A/S that, since 28 September 2026, its holding has represented less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in SP Group A/S. Lannebo Fonder AB is thus no longer a major shareholder.

Lannebo Fonder AB now holds a total of 601,348 shares with a nominal value of DKK 2.00 each in SP Group A/S, equivalent to 4.97% of the share capital and voting rights.

For further information:

CEO Lars Bering

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.com

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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