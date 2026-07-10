SP Group A/S: Trading update for Q2 and H1 2026

Announcement No. 31 / 2026

10 July 2026

CVR No. 15701315

Inside information: Trading update for Q2 and H1 2026 (preliminary figures)



SP Group A/S has generated higher sales and earnings than expected in Q2 2026 and, as a result, SP Group is raising its full-year 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 22-28%.

Q2 2026:

Revenue rose by 44.6% in Q2 2026 to DKK 983.9 million (against DKK 680.6 million in the same period last year). Organic growth for the period was 29.4%.

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 59.9% in Q2 2026 to DKK 199.6 million (against DKK 124.8 million in the same period last year). The EBITDA margin was 20.3%.

Earnings before tax (EBT) rose by 91.9% in Q2 2026 to DKK 122.1 million (against DKK 63.6 million in the same period last year). The EBT margin was 12.4%.

H1 2026:

Revenue rose by 32.9% in H1 2026 to DKK 1,950.3 million (against DKK 1,466.9 million in the same period last year). Organic growth for the period was 19.7%.

EBITDA rose by 36.2% in H1 2026 to DKK 396.5 million (against DKK 291.1 million in the same period last year). The EBITDA margin was 20.3%.

EBT rose by 50.3% in H1 2026 to DKK 247.6 million (against DKK 164.7 million in the same period last year). The EBT margin was 12.7%.

Outlook for 2026

As a result, SP Group is raising its revenue guidance for 2026 while maintaining its guidance for the profit margins:

Revenue growth of 22-28% is expected (previously 15-23%), corresponding to revenue of DKK 3.6-3.8 billion.

An EBITDA margin of 19-21% (unchanged) and an EBT margin of 11-13% (unchanged) are expected.

SP Group will publish its interim report for H1 2026 on 20 August 2026 as planned.

For further information:

CEO Lars Bering

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.com

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.