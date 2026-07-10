Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne! Diese Gold-Aktie hat zwei Asse im Ärmel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 09:55
55,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,5060,0013:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SP Group A/S: Trading update for Q2 and H1 2026

Announcement No. 31 / 2026

10 July 2026

CVR No. 15701315

Inside information: Trading update for Q2 and H1 2026 (preliminary figures)

SP Group A/S has generated higher sales and earnings than expected in Q2 2026 and, as a result, SP Group is raising its full-year 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 22-28%.

Q2 2026:

  • Revenue rose by 44.6% in Q2 2026 to DKK 983.9 million (against DKK 680.6 million in the same period last year). Organic growth for the period was 29.4%.
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 59.9% in Q2 2026 to DKK 199.6 million (against DKK 124.8 million in the same period last year). The EBITDA margin was 20.3%.
  • Earnings before tax (EBT) rose by 91.9% in Q2 2026 to DKK 122.1 million (against DKK 63.6 million in the same period last year). The EBT margin was 12.4%.

H1 2026:

  • Revenue rose by 32.9% in H1 2026 to DKK 1,950.3 million (against DKK 1,466.9 million in the same period last year). Organic growth for the period was 19.7%.
  • EBITDA rose by 36.2% in H1 2026 to DKK 396.5 million (against DKK 291.1 million in the same period last year). The EBITDA margin was 20.3%.
  • EBT rose by 50.3% in H1 2026 to DKK 247.6 million (against DKK 164.7 million in the same period last year). The EBT margin was 12.7%.

Outlook for 2026

As a result, SP Group is raising its revenue guidance for 2026 while maintaining its guidance for the profit margins:

  • Revenue growth of 22-28% is expected (previously 15-23%), corresponding to revenue of DKK 3.6-3.8 billion.
  • An EBITDA margin of 19-21% (unchanged) and an EBT margin of 11-13% (unchanged) are expected.

SP Group will publish its interim report for H1 2026 on 20 August 2026 as planned.

For further information:

CEO Lars Bering

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.com

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.