SP Group A/S: Trading update for Q2 and H1 2026

Announcement No. 31 / 2026
10 July 2026
CVR No. 15701315
Inside information: Trading update for Q2 and H1 2026 (preliminary figures)
SP Group A/S has generated higher sales and earnings than expected in Q2 2026 and, as a result, SP Group is raising its full-year 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 22-28%.
Q2 2026:
- Revenue rose by 44.6% in Q2 2026 to DKK 983.9 million (against DKK 680.6 million in the same period last year). Organic growth for the period was 29.4%.
- Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 59.9% in Q2 2026 to DKK 199.6 million (against DKK 124.8 million in the same period last year). The EBITDA margin was 20.3%.
- Earnings before tax (EBT) rose by 91.9% in Q2 2026 to DKK 122.1 million (against DKK 63.6 million in the same period last year). The EBT margin was 12.4%.
H1 2026:
- Revenue rose by 32.9% in H1 2026 to DKK 1,950.3 million (against DKK 1,466.9 million in the same period last year). Organic growth for the period was 19.7%.
- EBITDA rose by 36.2% in H1 2026 to DKK 396.5 million (against DKK 291.1 million in the same period last year). The EBITDA margin was 20.3%.
- EBT rose by 50.3% in H1 2026 to DKK 247.6 million (against DKK 164.7 million in the same period last year). The EBT margin was 12.7%.
Outlook for 2026
As a result, SP Group is raising its revenue guidance for 2026 while maintaining its guidance for the profit margins:
- Revenue growth of 22-28% is expected (previously 15-23%), corresponding to revenue of DKK 3.6-3.8 billion.
- An EBITDA margin of 19-21% (unchanged) and an EBT margin of 11-13% (unchanged) are expected.
SP Group will publish its interim report for H1 2026 on 20 August 2026 as planned.
For further information:
CEO Lars Bering
Phone: +45 70 23 23 79
www.sp-group.com
In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.
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