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WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 15:25
49,000 Euro
+7,81 % +3,550
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,90051,3017:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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SP Group A/S: Decisions of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S on 29 April 2026

Announcement No. 19/2026

29 April 2026

CVR No. 15701315

Decisions of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S on 29 April 2026

On 29 April 2026, SP Group A/S held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the announced agenda.

The Board of Directors appointed Henrik Ottosen, Attorney at Law, Chairman of the Meeting.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hans W. Schur, made his report and thereafter Chief Executive Officer Lars Bering reported on the activities of the Group. The annual report was adopted.

A dividend of DKK 4.00 per share for 2025 was granted.

Proposal of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year was adopted.

The presented remuneration report was adopted.

The proposed amended remuneration policy was adopted.

The proposal to reduce the share capital by nominally DKK 780,000 from DKK 24,980,000 to DKK 24,200,000 was adopted. The capital reduction is effected by cancellation of the Company's holding of own shares. Article 4.1 of the Company's Articles of Association will subsequently read as follows: "The share capital of the Company amounts to DKK 24,200,000 divided into shares of DKK 2."

The general meeting authorized the board of directors to file the registrable resolutions adopted by the general meeting with the Danish Business Authority.

The Board Members Erik P. Holm, Hans-Henrik Eriksen, Bente Overgaard and Marie Bakholdt Lund were all re-elected. Chairman of the Board Hans W. Schur did not seek re-election. Johan Schur was newly elected to the Board.

PwC, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33 77 12 31, was re-elected as auditor and sustainability auditor.

After the Annual General Meeting the Board appointed Erik P. Holm Chairman and Hans-Henrik Eriksen Deputy Chairman.

For further information:

CEO Lars Bering

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.com

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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