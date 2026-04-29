Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 10:05
50,70 Euro
+11,55 % +5,25
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,50050,9011:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 09:40 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SP Group A/S: SP Group's interim report for the first quarter of 2026

Announcement No. 18 / 2026

29 April 2026

CVR no. 15701315

SP Group's interim report for the first quarter of 2026

SP Group delivered a record performance in the first quarter of 2026, with revenue of DKK 966 million, an increase of 22.9%. EBITDA rose 18.5% to DKK 197 million, and profit before tax (EBT) rose 24.2% to DKK 125 million. Geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated, raw material prices are rising, and we are experiencing isolated supply challenges. At the same time, we have seen strong intake of new customers and projects, in particular within Healthcare. The guidance for 2026 is maintained, with revenue growth of 15-23%, an EBITDA margin of 19-21% and an EBT margin of 11-13%.

The Board of Directors of SP Group has today approved the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, with the following highlights (all changes are stated relative to the corresponding period of the previous year):

Q1 2026

  • Revenue rose 22.9% to DKK 966 million, of which organic growth accounted for 11.3%.
  • Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) rose 18.5% to DKK 197 million. The EBITDA margin was 20.4%.
  • Profit before tax (EBT) rose 24.2% to DKK 125 million. The EBT margin was 13.0%.
  • Sales of own products rose 4.1% to DKK 235 million. Own products accounted for 24.4% of revenue for the period.
  • Sales increased across all product groups, including Cleantech, Foodtech, Healthcare and other products, in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Cash flows from operating activities were an inflow of DKK 159 million in the first quarter of 2026, against DKK 131 million in the year-earlier period.
  • Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) amounted to DKK 1,388 million at 31 March 2026, against DKK 764 million at 31 March 2025. The acquisition of Idé-Pro BE Holding ApS in December 2025 resulted in a net increase in debt of DKK 653 million at the end of December 2025.
  • SP Meditec is well under way with the expansion of its production area in Poland with a new large controlled production environment.
  • The integration of Idé-Pro is proceeding according to plan, and cross-selling has already been established, with new projects for existing SP Group customers.
  • The Stourup solar park is operational and now produces green energy for SP Group.

Outlook for 2026

The guidance for 2026 is maintained:

  • Revenue growth in the range of 15-23%, corresponding to total revenue of DKK 3.4-3.6 billion. Of this, Idé-Pro is expected to account for approximately 15%.
  • EBITDA margin of 19-21%.
  • EBT margin of 11-13%.

The conflict in the Middle East did not affect the first quarter of 2026, but we are experiencing price increases and isolated supply challenges. The price increases are being passed on, and we are finding alternative solutions for customers where we are facing supply challenges. The guidance is based on the assumption that the situation will normalise within a relatively short period.

CEO Lars Bering comments:

"The start of 2026 has been marked by a strong first quarter, with SP Group delivering robust growth on both the top and bottom lines and posting the strongest quarter in the company's history.

Geopolitical unrest is continuing, and visibility is reduced. We are seeing increases in raw material prices and isolated supply challenges, but we are well prepared and are in close dialogue with customers and suppliers about the situation. We are monitoring developments closely.

The integration of Idé-Pro is proceeding according to plan, and we continue to see significant potential in the acquisition, which has added a strong business and capable employees to SP Group. We are already seeing a number of new projects flowing from SP Group's existing customers to Idé-Pro.

Activity levels are generally very high, and it is encouraging that many companies are choosing SP Group to handle new plastics projects, which will help secure growth and momentum in the period ahead."


Invitation to SP Group's presentation of the Interim report for Q1 2026 on 30 April 2026

Following publication of the interim report, SP Group will host a webcast on 30 April 2026 at 1:00 pm CET (in Danish) and at 3:00 pm CET (in English).

SP Group will be represented by CEO Lars Bering and CFO Allan Malmos Jeppesen, who will present the Interim report for Q1 2026 and answer questions.

Registration for the Danish presentation on 30 April 2026 at 1:00 pm CET:
https://www.inderes.dk/videos/sp-group-praesentation-af-regnskabet-for-1-kvartal-2026

Registration for the English presentation on 30 April 2026 at 3:00 pm CET:
https://www.inderes.dk/videos/sp-group-presentation-of-the-quarterly-report-for-q1-2026

For further information:

Lars Bering

CEO, SP Group A/S

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.com

Financial highlights and key ratios

DKKm, except ratios

Q1 2026

(unaud.)

Q1 2025

(unaud.)

FY 2025
(aud.)

Income statement

Revenue

966.4

786.3

2,948.1

Profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

197.0

166.3

595.2

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses

-57.5

-49.2

-197.7

Profit before net financials (EBIT)

139.5

117.1

397.6

Net financials

-14.0

-16.1

-52.5

Profit before tax (EBT)

125.5

101.0

345.0

Profit for the period

99.2

79.3

267.1

Earnings per share (EPS)

8.40

6.53

22.21

Earnings per share, diluted (EPS diluted)

8.36

6.51

22.13

Balance sheet

Non-current assets

2,558.3

1,885.0

2,562.7

Total assets

4,095.9

3,215.1

3,994.4

Equity, including non-controlling interests

1,864.6

1,765.7

1,809.1

Investments in property, plant and equipment, excluding acquisitions

47.8

57.8

256.4

Net working capital (NWC)

837.4

765.5

856.0

Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD)

1,388.5

763.8

1,460.0

NIBD/EBITDA (LTM)

2.2

1.3

2.5

Cash flows

Cash flows from:

- operating activities

159.2

130.5

393.3

- investing activities, including acquisitions

-55.0

-57.9

-826.8

- financing activities

-77.1

-107.4

392.3

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

27.1

-34.8

-41.1

Key figures and financial ratios

EBITDA margin (%)

20.4

21.1

20.2

EBIT margin (%)

14.4

14.9

13.5

EBT margin (%)

13.0

12.8

11.7

Return on invested capital, including goodwill (%)

13.3

Return on invested capital, excluding goodwill (%)

16.0

Return on equity (ROE), excluding non-controlling interests (%)

15.2

Equity ratio, excluding non-controlling interests (%)

45.4

54.7

45.1

Equity ratio, including non-controlling interests (%)

45.5

54.9

45.3

Financial gearing

0.7

0.4

0.8

Cash flow per share (DKK)

13.5

10.8

32.9

Total dividend for the year per share (DKK)

4.00

Market price (DKK per share), end of period

353

289

347

Book value per share, end of period (DKK)

158.3

146.5

152.6

Price/book value, end of period

2.2

2.0

2.2

Number of shares, end of period

12,490,000

12,490,000

12,490,000

Of which treasury shares, end of period

743,814

481,850

680,862

Average number of employees

2,756

2,350

2,378

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.