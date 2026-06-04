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WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 15:25
53,10 Euro
+2,91 % +1,50
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,4056,4018:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 16:20 Uhr
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SP Group A/S: Information on holdings of own shares: Completion of Capital Reduction and Update of Share Capital and Voting Rights

Announcement No. 25 /2026

4 June 2026

CVR No. 15701315

Information on holdings of own shares:
Completion of Capital Reduction and Update of Share Capital and Voting Rights

At the annual general meeting of SP Group A/S on 29 April 2026, it was resolved to reduce the company's share capital by cancellation of part of the company's holding of own shares acquired under the company's share buy-back programme.

The capital reduction amounts to nominally DKK 780,000, corresponding to the cancellation of 390,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each.

The capital reduction has now been completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority as of today. Following the capital reduction, the company's total registered share capital amounts to nominally DKK 24,200,000 divided into 12,100,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each. Each share carries one vote, and the total number of voting rights is thus 12,100,000.

With reference to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31, it is hereby announced that SP Group A/S' holding of own shares, with effect from today, is less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in SP Group A/S.

For further information:

CEO Lars Bering

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79

www.sp-group.dk

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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