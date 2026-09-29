Wide vehicle choice, without a lot full of cars

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today described the asset-light sourcing model that gives it a digital inventory of more than 3,000 vehicles via OPENLANE while carrying zero standing inventory, and why that structure is central to how the Company manages risk and capital.

OCAL does not tie up cash in cars. It sources each vehicle only after the customer is approved, matched to the specifications and budget the approved deal allows. That single choice, sourcing to a confirmed approval rather than stocking a lot and hoping to sell it, removes one of the biggest risks in the traditional car business. A traditional dealer buys inventory on borrowed money, pays to hold it, and takes a loss when a vehicle sits too long or when used-car prices fall. OCAL carries none of that.

Most of OCAL's supply comes from the OPENLANE auction network, at locations including Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. That network works as OCAL's digital inventory: a large, constantly refreshed pool the Company can match to any approved deal, without owning a single unit in advance. OCAL has its own representatives at key OPENLANE sites to review units, negotiate and run the bidding, so the Company controls quality and price rather than leaving it to a third party.

A network of dealer and wholesaler partners covers specialty vehicles and regional gaps, and reconditioning and inspection run through partners to a set standard before every delivery. The customer is not buying an unknown car sight unseen; each vehicle is checked and reconditioned to a consistent standard before it arrives.

It is worth being concrete about the risk this removes. A dealer that buys fifty vehicles is betting it can sell those specific fifty at a profit before holding and financing costs eat the margin. If the market softens or tastes shift, some of those vehicles become losses. OCAL never places that bet, because it does not buy a vehicle until a customer with an approval is waiting for it.

The auction model also gives OCAL reach a single lot could never match. A physical dealership can only show the vehicles it owns; OCAL can source from a national pool that refreshes constantly, so a customer is far more likely to get the specific vehicle they want than to settle for what happens to be in stock. Wider selection and lower risk usually pull against each other in this industry. Sourcing to a confirmed approval is how OCAL gets both.

OCAL calls the result a new-car experience with used-car economics. The customer chooses the model, trim, colour, features and budget, and OCAL finds a vehicle to match, then delivers it to their door. The choice feels like ordering a new car, at the price of a well-sourced used one, without a single visit to a lot.

OCAL does not stock cars; it stocks access. The investor case for this structure is straightforward. Because OCAL holds zero standing inventory, it is never forced to discount aging stock, and it is not exposed to the swings in used-vehicle prices or the floorplan financing costs that weigh on inventory-heavy businesses. Its margin comes from financing and services rather than from marking up cars, and its capital is free to fund growth rather than sit in a parking lot.

It is also what makes the model portable. Entering a new market does not require buying a lot of inventory or building a dealership; it requires access to the auction network and the partners, which already exist across the country. That is a large part of why OCAL believes the model can travel from one market to the next without the capital a traditional expansion would demand.

"Because we source to a specific approval, we are never pushing whatever happens to be sitting on a lot," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "The customer gets the choice, and the business takes on no inventory risk. That is the whole point of the model."

"More than 3,000 vehicles are available to us at any time, with none of our capital tied up in them," added Mr. Moghareh. "That is what lets us grow without a warehouse full of risk."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

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