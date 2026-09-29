Indicated Grade Approximately 25% Higher Than the Measured and Indicated Grade of the Largest Known Graphite Deposit in the United States

Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), a diversified critical minerals exploration company, today announced the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Malacacheta Graphite Project (the "Project") in Minas Gerais state, Brazil. The MRE is contained in the Technical Report Summary ("TRS") filed as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") today.

The TRS, including the MRE, was prepared independently by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a well-respected mineral evaluation company with a global footprint, in accordance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300"). The MRE covers only one of the Project's three contiguous mineral tenements and is reported at a 2.0% graphitic carbon ("Cg") cut-off grade:

Indicated: 17.2 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 5.73% Cg, containing approximately 986,000 tonnes of graphite.

Inferred: 7.0 Mt grading 5.40% Cg, containing approximately 378,000 tonnes of graphite.

Based on a review by the Company of publicly available technical disclosures for graphite projects in South America, Atlas Critical Minerals believes that the Project is the largest graphite resource in South America reported under a globally recognized mineral reporting code (S-K 1300, NI 43-101 or JORC), as measured by contained graphite, and that it has the highest Cg grade among such resources. The Project's Indicated grade of 5.73% Cg is also approximately 25% higher than the 4.6% Cg Measured and Indicated grade reported for Graphite Creek in Alaska - described by the U.S. Geological Survey as the largest known flake graphite deposit in the United States - at the same 2.0% Cg cut-off grade. The Project's Indicated grade is also nearly double the 2.91% Cg Inferred grade at the Kilbourne Graphite Project in New York, which is reported under NI 43-101 at a lower 1.5% Cg cut-off.

Key Highlights

Maiden Resource of Scale and Grade: 17.2 Mt Indicated at 5.73% Cg and 7.0 Mt Inferred at 5.40% Cg, for approximately 1.36 million tonnes of contained in-situ graphite across both categories from only one of three contiguous mineral rights. The large initial Indicated resource for the Project provides a robust foundation for the planned Preliminary Economic Assessment.



100% Drill Success with Wide, Consistent Intercepts: All 21 diamond core holes (2,393.90 meters) returned significant graphite intercepts. Highlights include 43.10 meters at 6.20% Cg, 17.30 meters at 10.62% Cg, and 14.20 meters at 9.30% Cg starting from surface.



Near-Surface Mineralization Amenable to Open-Pit Mining: SGS considers the deposit amenable to open-pit extraction. More than half of the drill holes (11 of 21) intersected significant graphite within the first ~10 meters down-hole, including 26.20 meters at 7.51% Cg from 8.50 meters and 24.25 meters at 6.61% Cg from 8.80 meters.



Only ~2.5 km of an ~11-km Graphite Corridor Drilled: The resource was defined along approximately 2.5 kilometers of strike. Approximately 8.5 kilometers of potential mineralization remains along the trend, including on the Project's two other tenements. SGS reports that the deposit remains open along strike and at depth.



Premium Product Credentials: Concentrate obtained from Project samples along the ~11-km graphite corridor was previously sent to a well-respected laboratory in the United States that specializes in graphite for product specification studies. As disclosed in a prior technical report summary filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, the laboratory was able to qualify the concentrate for use not only in electric vehicle batteries but also in nuclear reactors, a qualification that requires meeting the industry's most stringent purity standard.



Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Cut-Off Grade (% Cg) Category Tonnage (Mt) Average Grade (% Cg) Contained Cg (tonnes)* 2.0 Indicated 17.2 5.73 ~986,000 2.0 Inferred 7.0 5.40 ~378,000

Table 1 - Combined Malacacheta Mineral Resource Estimate at 2.0% Cg cut-off (effective September 14, 2026). Source: TRS, Table 11-8.

Figure 1 - SGS Combined Malacacheta Mineral Resource Estimate at 2.0% Cg cut-off, with the constrained open-pit block model showing graphitic carbon grades at the Project's first tenement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/316290_30d104e6b43f7a91_002full.jpg

*Contained graphitic carbon is calculated by the Company as tonnage multiplied by grade. It is in-situ, rounded, and does not account for mining dilution, mining losses or processing recoveries.

Drilling Confirms Continuity, Width and Grade

The MRE is supported by a diamond drilling program of 21 HQ core holes totaling approximately 2,394 meters, completed in 2026.

The program was designed from geological mapping and an induced polarization (IP) survey.

Every drillhole returned significant graphite intercepts.

The results show consistent mineralized widths and grades, supporting the geological interpretation and the Company's understanding of the deposit.

Graphite mineralization shows continuity over approximately 2.5 kilometers along strike, and the system remains open for further expansion.

Hole ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Length (m) Assay (% Cg) MPDDH-0012 43.00 86.10 43.10 6.20 MPDDH-0008 26.24 66.00 39.76 5.62 MPDDH-0009 23.22 57.00 33.78 7.97 MPDDH-0018 8.50 34.70 26.20 7.51 MPDDH-0010 8.80 33.05 24.25 6.61

Table 2 - Longest graphite intercepts.

Hole ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Length (m) Assay (% Cg) MPDDH-0017 44.70 62.00 17.30 10.62 MPDDH-0011 0.00 14.20 14.20 9.30 MPDDH-0015 71.55 81.30 9.75 8.83 MPDDH-0007 55.75 78.41 22.66 8.27 MPDDH-0014 117.33 138.00 20.67 8.26

Table 3 - Selected high-grade graphite intercepts.

Source: TRS, Table 7-3. Intervals are down-hole lengths. All holes were drilled at a -60° dip toward azimuth 180°.

Figure 2 - Drill core from hole MPDDH-0017 showing a high-grade graphite schist interval. MPDDH-0017 returned 17.30 meters at 10.62% Cg, the highest-grade significant intercept of the program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/316290_30d104e6b43f7a91_003full.jpg

Substantial Room to Grow

The MRE covers only one tenement (approximately 997 hectares) of three contiguous tenements totaling ~2,822 hectares.

The reported drilling covers only approximately 2.5 km of strike - less than one-quarter of the Project's ~11 km graphite corridor - leaving ~8.5 km untested along the same mineralized trend.

SGS has recommended continued drilling to extend the limits of the deposit and to upgrade its resource classification.

"This maiden resource is a defining milestone for Atlas Critical Minerals and, we believe, for graphite supply in the Americas," said Marc Fogassa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Critical Minerals.

"Our maiden graphite report already points to a quality asset: our Indicated grade exceeds that of the largest known graphite deposit in the United States by approximately 25%. Beyond an already sizable initial resource" we have drilled only about 2.5 kilometers of an 11-kilometer corridor, on just one of our three contiguous tenements. Importantly, samples from our Project have been processed, tested, and qualified by a well-regarded graphite laboratory in the U.S. for use in electric vehicle batteries and in nuclear reactors, two of the highest-value markets."

Next Steps

The Company will now focus on advancing the Project through additional exploration, metallurgical testwork and technical studies. It will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand and improve the Mineral Resource at the first tenement and across the Project's two other contiguous tenements. Planned work includes:

Resource Expansion Drilling: Drill-test the remaining ~8.5 kilometers of the graphite corridor, including on the Project's two other tenements. Step-out and depth drilling at the first tenement, where the deposit remains open.



Resource Upgrading: Infill drilling to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category, as recommended by SGS.

Metallurgical Testwork: Flotation optimization, flake-size distribution and variability testing on the graphitic schist, as recommended by SGS.

Economic Evaluation: Advance engineering and economic studies, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") targeted for Q2 2027.

Graphite: A Critical Mineral

Graphite is the dominant anode material in lithium-ion batteries, which are essential for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. High-purity graphite is also used in nuclear reactors and advanced industrial applications. Several governments, including the U.S., recognize graphite as a critical mineral. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the United States had no domestic natural graphite production in 2025 and remained 100% reliant on imports.

According to MarketsandMarkets, a commodity research firm, the global graphite market is projected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2030, growing at a 15.1% CAGR.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a battery supply chain research firm, estimates that 97 new graphite mines will be needed by 2035 to meet global demand.

Atlas believes the Project's combination of scale, grade, near-surface mineralization and demonstrated purification performance positions it well to help address the growing supply gap. Furthermore, Brazil is a safer and more established mineral jurisdiction than many other countries where graphite is found. Additionally, the Project's location in Brazil allows for lower-cost, year-round mining potential, a significant advantage over deposits located in harsher climates.

Qualified Person and Technical Report Summary

The Company's exploration activities at the Project are conducted in accordance with S-K 1300, the U.S. standard for mineral property disclosure.

The MRE was prepared by Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo., M.Sc., of SGS Geological Services. Mr. Laporte is a recognized critical minerals geologist and an independent Qualified Person for graphite under S-K 1300.

The TRS has an effective date of September 14, 2026 and a report date of September 23, 2026. The MRE is part of the TRS.

The TRS was filed as Exhibit 96.1 to the Report on Form 6-K filed by the Company with the SEC on September 29, 2026.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) is an exploration and development company focused on critical minerals, including rare earths, graphite, and uranium. The Company's focus is to build a diversified global supply chain for the strategic minerals essential for the artificial intelligence revolution, energy transformation, and defense uses. More information is available at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 20, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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