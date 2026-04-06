Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or "Company"), a company focused on critical minerals for energy, technology, and defense applications, is pleased to announce that H.C. Wainwright & Co. ("HCW"), an investment bank headquartered in New York, has initiated equity research coverage on the Company with a "Buy" recommendation and a price target of $13.75.

HCW's coverage is led by Heiko Ihle, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Metals & Mining Analyst. Prior to initiating coverage, Mr. Ihle completed two site visits to the Company's projects in Brazil, most recently in February 2026, during which he visited the rare earths, graphite, and iron ore projects.

Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Critical Minerals, commented: "The initiation of coverage by H.C. Wainwright represents an important step in broadening institutional awareness of our Company and its diversified critical minerals portfolio. We are particularly encouraged that the covering analyst undertook two separate site visits to our projects in Brazil, providing the kind of thorough, firsthand due diligence that we believe is essential for understanding the scale and quality of our assets."

Key Portfolio Highlights

Atlas Critical Minerals controls more than 218,000 hectares of mineral rights representing one of the largest critical minerals portfolios among publicly traded companies. The Company's diversified asset base spans rare earths, nuclear-grade graphite, uranium, and a revenue-generating iron ore operation. The Company's mineral properties are in Brazil - a country known to have the world's second-largest deposits of rare earths after China.

Dual Rare Earths Strategy: The Alto do Paranaíba Rare Earths Project features high-grade conglomerate-hosted mineralization with surface samples up to 28,870 ppm TREO, drilling intercepts including 12 meters at an average of 5,961 ppm TREO, and a 28% MREO-to-TREO ratio. The Iporá Rare Earths Project holds ionic clay mineralized deposits with MREO recovery rates exceeding 60% for critical permanent magnet rare earths elements.

Nuclear-Grade Graphite Confirmed: The Malacacheta Graphite Project achieved 99.9995% carbon purity in independent U.S. laboratory testing, qualifying for the ultra-premium nuclear graphite market. The Company recently consolidated an 11-kilometer graphite corridor with record sampling results of 19.4% graphitic carbon.

Revenue-Generating Operations: The Company's Rio Piracicaba Iron Ore Project commenced revenue-generating operations in late November 2025, with iron ore shipments being transported six days per week to a contracted third-party processing facility for conversion into sinter feed.

Strategic Uranium Portfolio: 143,725 hectares across 39 mineral rights, some of which are strategically positioned adjacent or close to areas restricted by Brazil's government because of high uranium potential. Brazil ranks among the world's top ten countries in uranium reserves.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) is an exploration and development company focused on critical minerals, including rare earths, graphite, and uranium. The Company's focus is to build a diversified global supply chain for the strategic minerals essential for the artificial intelligence revolution, energy transformation, and defense uses. More information is available at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 20, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291266

Source: Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation