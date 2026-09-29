Gedeon Richter Plc.: Gedeon Richter Launches Online Platform for Transdiagnostic Global Impression Scales and New Caregiver Book at Next Step Conference

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Gedeon Richter welcomed 145 participants from 27 countries to the latest edition of Next Step, the company's international conference for psychiatrists, held in September at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

"At Gedeon Richter, we see partnerships as a cornerstone of advancing psychiatric care. By supporting healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers alike, we can help create meaningful improvements in outcomes, functioning, and quality of life for people living with mental health conditions," said Kristóf Kóczián, Head of Global Business Development and CNS Business Unit at Gedeon Richter in his opening speech.

The scientific programme explored how psychiatric care can move beyond diagnostic labels and adopt a more personalized, measurement-based approach.

The presentations highlighted how personalized, measurement-based care can be integrated into everyday clinical practice, with a focus on cognitive symptoms, treatment-related sexual dysfunction, and the recognition that optimizing patient functioning and satisfaction, rather than merely reducing symptoms, should be the ultimate goal of psychiatric care. A core element of the discussions was the potential impact of applying the Transdiagnostic Global Impression (TGI) Pyramid Framework in psychiatric care to enhance patient outcomes.

"Our aim was to develop scales that can be used routinely in clinical practice and provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of patients' core experiences," said Professor Christoph U. Correll (Germany), who co-developed the TGI Pyramid Framework together with the Gedeon Richter Medical Affairs team and other international experts.

"I am particularly pleased that we have created an online platform that makes these scales accessible not only to clinicians but also to patients and caregivers, enabling them to easily visualize progress across all key dimensions of care," said Zsófia Dombi, Global Medical Affairs Lead at Gedeon Richter and co-author of the framework. The platform is available online at: Richter TGI Scales. We recommend its use for healthcare practitioners, patients and caregivers.

Another highlight of the event was the official launch of The Candid Book 3. Building on the first edition, which aimed to provide families with practical, honest and reliable guidance for the real-world challenges of caring for someone living with schizophrenia, and the second edition, which explored the complex relationship between schizophrenia and substance use, the newest volume focuses on sexual health.

Beyond clinical insights, the book offers practical guidance on navigating crises, supporting recovery and building trust through effective communication. Equally importantly, it acknowledges the challenges caregivers face and provides strategies for self-care and resilience.

A major focus of the scientific programme was cognitive impairment, presented as a transdiagnostic dimension that extends beyond attention or memory complaints and influences patients' overall functioning and quality of life. Neurobiological insights and case-based discussions demonstrated how structured assessment tools can support a deeper understanding of psychopathology in clinical practice.

The programme also addressed sexual and reproductive health, an important but often underrecognized aspect of psychiatric care. Presentations examined how systematic assessment can help bring these concerns into clinical conversations and contribute to a more holistic understanding of patients' physical and mental well-being.

Another central theme was the need to look beyond symptom reduction when evaluating treatment outcomes. Drawing on real-world evidence and practical case discussions, speakers emphasized functioning, patient satisfaction and meaningful recovery as key goals of psychiatric care, reflecting the broader shift toward person-centred, measurement-based care.

Media:

Zsuzsa Beke

+36 20 916 4507

SOURCE: Gedeon Richter Plc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gedeon-richter-launches-online-platform-for-transdiagnostic-global-im-1226558