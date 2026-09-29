Evercore Holdings Inc: Evercore Holdings Announces Launch of TraXion Predication Platform

Free points based prediction platform opens to the public as the company outlines a planned paid Pro offering for Phase 2

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:EVHO) today announced the Phase 1 launch of TraXion, its free, points-based prediction platform. People can now create an account at jointrax.com, explore questions across multiple categories, and put their views to the test without risking money.

TraXion turns a prediction into an ongoing experience. Users choose Yes or No on real-world outcomes, see market probabilities change as the community participates, and can manage an open position before a market resolves. Once an outcome is settled, the result becomes part of a lasting forecasting record. The platform is built around virtual points; points and contracts are not cash and cannot be redeemed for money.

Phase 1 also gives users more reasons to return and improve. Profiles, leaderboards, seasons, challenges, achievements and daily rewards recognize participation and progress. Market discussions and an activity feed make it easier to exchange perspectives, while referrals help users bring friends into the conversation. New accounts begin with 10,000 TraXion points.

The public launch moves TraXion beyond pre-registration and into a period of active use and product learning. Evercore expects to use feedback and engagement from the free experience to refine the platform and guide the next stage of development. The company is not announcing user totals, revenue targets or a timetable for future releases today.

Phase 2 and the Pro opportunity

Evercore plans to introduce paid Pro accounts in Phase 2, creating TraXion's first application-level monetization path. The intended model is a subscription for users who want more from their forecasting experience, not paid wagering or cash-based trading. Potential Pro capabilities under evaluation include deeper performance analytics, more advanced market research tools and more useful ways to follow the topics that matter to each user. The final feature set, price and launch date have not been determined and will be announced separately.

The staged approach lets TraXion establish a free core experience first, then test which premium tools deliver enough value for users to choose a paid account. For shareholders, Phase 1 represents the transition from development to a live product; Phase 2 is the planned step toward subscription revenue. Neither phase guarantees adoption or commercial results.

About TraXion

TraXion is a points-based prediction platform where people make forecasts on real-world outcomes, track their performance and engage with a community of fellow forecasters. TraXion is part of Evercore Holdings through its subsidiary Core Predictions LLC. Learn more at jointrax.com.

About Evercore Holdings

Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTC:EVHO) is a holding company focused on building and developing businesses with long-term growth potential. More information is available at evercoreholding.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about TraXion's launch, user engagement, planned Phase 2 Pro accounts, potential features and monetization. These statements reflect current plans and expectations, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. Among other factors, execution, user adoption, product development, competition and regulatory developments could affect outcomes. Evercore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Evercore Holdings, Inc.

888-440-3940 | investorrelations@evercoreholding.com

evercoreholding.com

SOURCE: Evercore Holdings Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/evercore-holdings-announces-launch-of-traxion-predication-platform-1228243