Evercore Holdings Inc: Evercore Holdings, Inc. Announces TraXion Development Milestone and Strong Pre-Registration Momentum Ahead of Prediction Market Launch

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:EVHO), a dynamic holding company focused on acquiring and optimizing high potential businesses in technology, financial services, and innovative sectors, today announced its strategic entry into the rapidly expanding prediction markets space through its Traxion platform.

TraXion represents Evercore's first internally developed technology platform and reflects the Company's strategy of building scalable digital assets capable of generating recurring, high-margin revenue.

Prediction markets have experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming one of the fastest growing segments in fintech and online trading. Platforms in this sector have recorded billions in trading volume, driven by interest in sports events, elections, financial outcomes, and real-world events. This surge reflects increasing mainstream adoption as users seek transparent, probability-based ways to engage with news and markets. EVHO's entry via Traxion positions the Company to capture a share of this high growth opportunity while aligning with its broader acquisition and innovation strategy.

Prediction markets have rapidly moved into the mainstream as regulatory clarity, increased consumer awareness, and growing institutional interest have accelerated adoption. The Company believes these trends create a significant opportunity for innovative new entrants focused on user experience and long-term engagement.

The Company has launched pre-registration for Traxion, its upcoming prediction market platform, which has exceeded the Company's initial expectations for early user interest. This initiative aligns with EVHO's commitment to delivering long term shareholder value through disciplined growth in high growth markets.

Rather than simply building another prediction market, TraXion is being designed as a modern consumer platform that combines prediction markets with community engagement, educational tools, reputation systems, affiliate-driven growth, and future ecosystem expansion. The Company's long-term objective is to build an engaging platform where users not only participate in prediction markets but also build a verifiable reputation, discover market insights, and become part of a growing ecosystem that extends well beyond individual market events.

Key Highlights:

Strong Pre Registration Sign Ups: Early demand underscores market enthusiasm for accessible, innovative trading opportunities in events, outcomes, sports predictions, and more.

Strategic Fit: This move builds on EVHO's acquisition focused model, targeting scalable platforms in financial innovation amid booming interest in prediction markets and event contracts.

Looking ahead, EVHO has future plans to evolve Traxion beyond a standalone prediction market offering into a broader multi-platform ecosystem. The vision is to acquire users once and monetize them repeatedly across complementary operating businesses. These would include social identity and community engagement layers, real world asset tokenization capabilities, gaming experiences, and brand gamification tools. Each additional deployment would create authenticated user identities and persistent first party relationships that are continuously enriched through engagement, enabling multiple revenue streams, such as sponsorships, brand partnerships, issuance and trading fees, in game purchases, campaign fees, and platform fees, from the same user base. Revenue is expected to be weighted toward later periods as platforms scale and compound, with a focus on high margin, recurring streams once assets and communities are live. The approach prioritizes contributed or partnered assets that are already operating or launching, rather than pure greenfield builds, supporting a lean cost structure and EBITDA positive trajectory as the ecosystem expands.

By combining prediction markets with reputation, education, community engagement, and future ecosystem applications, the Company believes TraXion can create stronger user retention and significantly higher lifetime customer value than traditional single-purpose platforms.

Upcoming Features: Plans include expanding into sports event prediction markets, alongside paper trading capabilities, an affiliate program, educational resources, and community-driven features. Additional planned elements include user friendly mobile access, leaderboards, educational resources, and community features to foster engagement and responsible trading.

Development and Team Expansion: To support rapid platform development and innovation, the Company plans to continue hiring talented developers, engineers, and product specialists with expertise in fintech, trading platforms, and user experience. This investment in talent will help deliver a secure, scalable, and engaging product that meets evolving user and regulatory expectations.

Development Roadmap: Platform development remains focused on delivering a secure, scalable, and intuitive user experience while expanding the platform's core functionality. Development efforts continue across trading infrastructure, user experience, mobile accessibility, and compliance-focused architecture designed to support long-term growth.

The Company expects to continue expanding its pre-registration community while progressing toward an initial public beta as development milestones are achieved.

"Prediction markets represent an exciting frontier at the intersection of data, probability, and user engagement," said Oliver Hatchett, CEO of Evercore Holdings. "We believe prediction markets are still in the early stages of becoming a mainstream consumer product. Our objective is not simply to launch another trading platform, but to build an ecosystem that combines information markets, community, education, and long-term user engagement. Early demand reinforces our belief that there is an opportunity to build something differentiated."

Mr. Hatchett added, "Our vision extends beyond simply allowing users to predict outcomes. We believe the future belongs to platforms that reward informed participation, build trusted reputations over time, and create lasting communities around collective intelligence."

The Company continues to evaluate additional features, partnerships, and ecosystem expansions to enhance Traxion, subject to regulatory compliance. Further updates on launch timelines, milestones, and the multi-platform roadmap will be provided as developments progress.

About Evercore Holdings, Inc. Evercore Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring quality businesses and driving long-term shareholder value. As a dynamic holding company, we identify, acquire, and optimize high-potential businesses across diverse markets, including technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, consumer products, financial services, and industrial innovation. We deploy capital into undervalued assets with strong fundamentals and scalable platforms, integrating them with world-class governance and operational excellence to unlock hidden value and create consistent growth.

About Traxion. TraXion is an upcoming next-generation prediction market platform currently under development by Evercore Holdings. The platform is being designed to allow users to participate in event-based prediction markets spanning finance, sports, politics, technology, entertainment, and global events.

Every prediction contributes to a real-time measure of market sentiment and collective conviction. Over time, users build a verifiable track record based on the accuracy of their forecasts, creating a reputation system rooted in demonstrated performance rather than opinions alone. The Company believes this approach has the potential to create a more engaging and insightful experience than traditional forecasting or opinion-based platforms.

Beyond prediction markets, the Company envisions TraXion as the foundation for a broader digital ecosystem centered on community engagement, user identity, and data-driven participation.

Safe Harbor Statement. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Evercore Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, visit evercoreholding.com or contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: 888-440-3940

Email: investorrelations@evercoreholding.com

SOURCE: Evercore Holdings Inc.

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