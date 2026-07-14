Evercore Holdings Inc: Evercore Holdings, Inc. Acquires Prediction Market Platform TraXion to Capture Explosive $240 Billion+ Prediction Markets Opportunity

Strategic Acquisition Fuels Rapid Expansion of TraXion Platform and Delivers Immediate High-Growth Exposure to EVHO Shareholders

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:EVHO), a publicly traded holding company focused on strategic acquisitions and long-term shareholder value creation, today announced that its newly established 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Core Predictions LLC, has acquired the prediction market platform TraXion in an all-stock transaction. Interested users can now join TraXion's waitlist at jointrax.com to be among the first to access the application upon its upcoming launch.

This strategic acquisition positions Evercore at the forefront of one of the most explosive and transformative sectors in global finance and technology. TraXion is an exciting under-development prediction market platform that will enable users to trade on real-world events with high accuracy, liquidity, and engagement. The deal aligns perfectly with Evercore's disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting high-growth opportunities in technology, AI, and financial innovation.

"Prediction markets represent the future of information discovery and capital allocation," said Oliver Hatchett, CEO of Evercore Holdings, Inc. "By integrating TraXion into our portfolio through our new subsidiary, we are capturing explosive growth in this sector and delivering immediate and substantial value to our shareholders. We are thrilled to accelerate TraXion's development and upcoming launch to unlock its full potential as a major player in this dynamic market."

TraXion is under active development and is poised for rapid expansion. The team plans to launch its flagship online application in the next quarter, followed closely by accompanying mobile apps for iOS and Android. These platforms will feature intuitive interfaces, real-time event contracts, advanced analytics, and seamless integration with emerging blockchain and AI technologies-making prediction trading accessible, engaging, and powerful for both retail and institutional participants.

The Explosive Growth of Prediction Markets

The prediction markets sector has emerged as one of the hottest segments in the global economy, experiencing hyper-growth driven by regulatory clarity, technological innovation, and surging public interest in event-based trading. What began as a niche tool for forecasting elections and sports outcomes has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry rivaling traditional financial markets in sophistication and volume.

Industry analysts project explosive expansion, with total trading volumes expected to reach approximately $240 billion in 2026 alone-a staggering 370% increase year-over-year-and potentially scaling to $1 trillion by 2030. Leading platforms have already shattered records, with monthly volumes exceeding $40-60 billion during major events like the World Cup, fueled by sports, crypto, politics, and macroeconomic contracts. Valuations for top players have soared into the tens of billions, reflecting massive investor enthusiasm and the sector's potential to reshape how the world assesses probability, risk, and future outcomes.

This growth is underpinned by increasing mainstream adoption, CFTC regulatory advancements, blockchain integration for transparency and liquidity, and the integration of AI for smarter market insights. Evercore's acquisition of TraXion capitalizes on these powerful tailwinds, positioning the company to capture significant market share as the sector matures into a foundational pillar of modern finance.

Shareholders can expect enhanced EPS accretion, revenue synergies, and accelerated value creation as TraXion's upcoming launch drives user growth, trading volume, and platform monetization. This deal underscores Evercore's commitment to delivering durable, high-return opportunities in transformative industries.

Additionally, Evercore Holdings, Inc. has executed and sent definitive agreements to Bondi Distillery Inc. pursuant to the previously announced Letter of Intent, formalizing the $5 million strategic investment for an equity stake in Bondi and the formation of the joint Coco USA LLC subsidiary. This move further strengthens EVHO's position in the high-growth functional beverage sector and underscores the Company's active pipeline of value-accretive opportunities.

About Evercore Holdings, Inc. Evercore Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring quality businesses and driving long-term shareholder value. As a dynamic holding company, we identify, acquire, and optimize high-potential businesses across diverse markets, including technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, consumer products, financial services, and industrial innovation. We deploy capital into undervalued assets with strong fundamentals and scalable platforms, integrating them with world-class governance and operational excellence to unlock hidden value and create consistent growth.

About TraXion. TraXion is a next-generation prediction market platform (jointrax.com) where real-world events, from elections and markets to sports, tech, and global news, become tradable markets. By turning crowd wisdom into actionable signals, TraXion empowers users to put conviction behind their predictions, build reputation through accuracy, and gain an edge as collective intelligence drives better outcomes. With a focus on transparency, engagement, and meaningful participation, TraXion is redefining how information markets reveal truth and reward foresight. Early access is coming soon, join the waitlist to be among the first.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Evercore Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, visit evercoreholding.com or contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: 888-440-3940

Email: investorrelations@evercoreholding.com

SOURCE: Evercore Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/evercore-holdings-inc.-otc-evho-acquires-prediction-market-platform-trax-1190675