Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH ) ("Emperor") is pleased to report results from the latest assay release of its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Project. The program comprised 20,479 metres (m) of new drilling and approximately 7,884 m of targeted historical unsampled core, generating more than 28,000 m of combined drilling data to further refine and expand the resource model.

To date, 142,758 m of drilling has been completed on the property, advancing the project toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and a subsequent Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Highlights of Press Release:

DQ26-37: 32.0 m grading 5.9 g/t Au (335 m vertical depth) Including 2.6 m of 22.4 g/t Au

(335 m vertical depth) DQ26-46: 22 m grading 0.7 g/t Au (See Figure 3)

(See Figure 3) DQ26-47: 14.7 m grading 0.5 g/t Au (See Figure 3)

(See Figure 3) Assay Status: Results received for 44 of 66 holes (13,943 m), representing 68% of new 2026 drilling and ~50% of the total expected assays.

CEO John Florek commented: "As demonstrated in our 2026 news releases, Emperor's strategy of targeting structural intersections continues to successfully expand the deposit while enhancing both its thickness and grade. Equally encouraging, infill drilling in previously wider-spaced areas has consistently resulted in positive reconciliation of gold, supporting the potential for increases in both grade and tonnage. Emperor's AI-assisted geological model has consistently validated its targeting methodology, resulting in a series of successful drill intercepts and reinforcing confidence in the exploration strategy.

"Importantly, the increasing occurrence of visible gold encountered during the 2026 drilling program highlights a potentially significant component of the mineralizing system that had not previously been recognized as a major contributor to the deposit. This emerging understanding provides additional upside potential and further supports Emperor's evolving geological interpretation.

"From 2023 through 2026, Emperor has consistently delivered on the commitments made to investors, with each successive drilling campaign demonstrating the model's ability to unlock the deposit's substantial exploration potential. Drilling is scheduled to resume in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the results expected to support an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment, as Emperor continues to advance the project toward a potential open-pit development scenario."

Drillhole Discussion:

Emperor has successfully concluded its initial 2026 exploration campaign on budget, completing 66 drill holes for 20,479 m. Drilling will resume in Q4 of 2026. To date, assay results have been reported for 13,943 m across 44 holes, representing roughly 68% of the new drilling program. When combined with the ongoing 7,884-metre historical core resampling initiative, approximately 50% of the total expected assay dataset remains pending. This leaves a substantial amount of assay results to be reported over the coming months as Emperor builds toward an updated resource estimate.

DQ26-37: Drill hole DQ26-37 was designed as a strategic infill hole to evaluate structural geometry, test localized lens swelling, and refine grade continuity between 100 m spaced holes within the core deposit footprint (Figure 1 and 2). By targeting a key high-grade corridor near historic hole DQ23-02 (10.7 m grading 4.0 g/t Au, Press Release September 12, 2023), the objective was to confirm the physical expansion and thickness of replacement-style mineralization (RSM) at depth. Intersecting 32.0 m grading 5.9 g/t Au successfully validates local zone thickening, reinforcing structural controls and providing high-confidence data to support the potential conversion of Inferred resources into the Indicated category for upcoming NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate updates.

As Emperor deepens its structural understanding, it becomes clear that substantial gold inventory can still be captured directly within the existing footprint via targeted infill drilling. Capitalizing on these thickened zones allows Emperor to drive resource growth efficiently from within current target boundaries.

The core sample in Image 1 and 2 displays replacement-style mineralization (RSM) lenses in contact with Ultra Mafic (UM). The core highlights wide zones of intense alteration and pervasive gold mineralization, illustrating the strong continuity and robust thickness of the system.

DQ26-47: Step-out hole DQ26-47 was drilled to evaluate the down-plunge extension of the high-grade zones intersected in holes DQ26-37, DQ26-45, and DQ26-46 (Figure 2). The hole successfully confirmed that broad mineralized structures persist at depth, returning multiple continuous intervals including 7.7 m grading 1.0 g/t Au, 6.6 m grading 0.9 g/t Au, and 14.7 m grading 0.5 g/t Au. The presence of these substantial, continuous widths confirms the extension of the hydrothermal system down dip, highlighting a compelling target area for follow-up drilling to locate higher-grade cores along plunge corridors.

DQ26-46: Additional results received intersected 22.0 m grading 0.7 g/t Au deeper in the hole beneath the main mineralized horizon of 20.1 m grading 5.0 g/t Au (See Press release August 25, 2026). This broad mineralized zone beneath the high-grade lens highlights a significant opportunity for follow-up drilling with the potential to add additional ounces to the resource (see Figure 3).

The lens is situated within a sparsely drilled area, where drill hole spacing exceeds 300 metres in places and portions of the historical core remain unsampled, underscoring the considerable upside potential for resource expansion.





Figure 1: Location of Drillholes Released in this Press Release.

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Figure 2: Spatial relationship of hole DQ26-37 to key 2026 and historical high-grade gold intercepts at Duquesne West. This figure demonstrates the broad footprint of mineralization within this particular lense and underlines growth potential as systematic infill drilling continues to de-risk and expand the deposit model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 3: East-looking view of the Minable Stope Optimizer (MSO) model illustrating grade distribution within the conceptual open-pit shell. Recent drilling continues to reinforce strong gold continuity and highlights the potential to further expand the mineralized system at depth.

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Image 1: This zone highlights ultramafics (UM) in sharp contact with an altered mafic volcanic host rock in DQ26-37. The image illustrates replacement-style mineralization in the mafic volcanics and continuous gold mineralization over a 32.0 m zone forming a substantial mineralized lens. The entire zone returned 32.0 m grading 5.9 g/t Au, underscoring the strong thickness, structural continuity we are seeing at Duquesne West.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/316463_3d63c9fc048eeb50_005full.jpg

This broad mineralized zone beneath the high-grade lens highlights a significant opportunity for follow-up drilling with the potential to add additional ounces to the resource. The lens is situated within a sparsely drilled area, where drill hole spacing exceeds 300 metres in places and portions of the historical core remain unsampled, underscoring the considerable upside potential for both resource expansion and improved geological confidence.





Image 2: Close up select zone of DQ26-37 which contains extensive mineralization in the form of disseminated and stringer veins of pyrite.

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Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ26-371 365.0 397.0 32.0 5.9 DQ26-471 634.3 642.0 7.7 1.0 DQ26-461 605.0 627.0 22.0 0.7

1Estimated 70-85% True Thickness

Table 1: Highlights the key intercepts from each drill hole reported in this press release. The areas surrounding these intercepts remain largely underexplored and warrant substantial follow-up drilling to further evaluate their expansion potential.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ26-371 365.0 366.0 1.0 0.5 DQ26-371 366.0 367.0 1.0 12.2 DQ26-371 367.0 368.0 1.0 17.5 DQ26-371 368.0 369.0 1.0 15.9 DQ26-371 369.0 370.0 1.0 13.3 DQ26-371 370.0 371.0 1.0 15.7 DQ26-371 371.0 372.0 1.0 8.3 DQ26-371 372.0 373.0 1.0 6.9 DQ26-371 373.0 374.0 1.0 9.4 DQ26-371 374.0 375.0 1.0 9.9 DQ26-371 375.0 376.0 1.0 1.3 DQ26-371 376.0 377.0 1.0 1.3 DQ26-371 377.0 378.0 1.0 2.1 DQ26-371 378.0 379.0 1.0 2.2 DQ26-371 379.0 381.4 2.4 0.3 DQ26-371 381.4 383.6 2.2 0.1 DQ26-371 383.6 384.6 1.0 0.9 DQ26-371 384.6 387.1 2.5 0.1 DQ26-371 387.1 388.3 1.2 0.1 DQ26-371 388.3 389.4 1.2 6.2 DQ26-371 389.4 390.5 1.1 5.5 DQ26-371 390.5 392.0 1.5 0.1 DQ26-371 392.0 393.3 1.3 0.1 DQ26-371 393.3 394.4 1.1 0.3 DQ26-371 394.4 396.0 1.6 23.3 DQ26-371 396.0 397.0 1.0 21.0

1Estimated = 70%-85% True Thickness

Table 2: Highlights the overall mineralized intercept of gold at DQ26-37.

Hole No. % Reported Total Depth DQ26-37 59 651 DQ26-46 100 684 DQ26-47 100 799

Table 3: Table of Assays Reported for Drill Holes Included in This Release.

Strategic Takeaway / Catalysts for Duquesne West

More upcoming news flow from drilling results: Assay samples are still outstanding for roughly 50% of recently concluded drill program (including historical unsampled core).

Updated to Resource Model: Incorporation of full 2025/2026 dataset into the updated 3D geological model.

Update to Emperor's NI 43-101 and Preliminary Economic Assessment Advancement: Delivery of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeting resource conversion, followed by advancement toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Next Steps

In preparation for the 2026 Q4 of exploration, Emperor will commence limited surface stripping within the proposed Phase 1 pit area and re-establish several historical trenches to further expose mineralization and enhance geological mapping. These activities will also support future site visits by analysts and institutional investors.

Diamond drilling is expected to resume in late October, with the program focused on expanding and upgrading mineralization within priority target areas identified through the 2026 exploration campaign.

Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to either the SGS Val D'Or, Quebec or MSALabs in Val D'Or, Quebec and the other half retained on site in the original core box. For SGS labs, a dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Val D'Or. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Val D'Or Quebec, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP92) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 90% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million (ppm). High grade gold analysis based on the presence of visible gold or a fire assay result exceeding 100 ppm, are analyzed by Au - metallic screening, 1kg screened to 106µm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. Reporting limit 0.01ppm.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) for MSALabs

Samples are submitted to MSALABS' analytical facility in Val d'Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. Samples are dried and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and an approximately 500 g aliquot is analyzed using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. This method uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to provide a rapid, non-destructive measurement of gold content on a larger, more representative sample mass.

Emperor QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to MSALabs in Val D'Or and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to MSALabs in Val D'Or Quebec.

MSALABS is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory and implements rigorous internal quality control procedures. These include the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates at defined intervals throughout the analytical process to monitor accuracy, precision, and potential contamination.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce gold resource at Duquesne West through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate of 26.9 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (See Press Release dated July 09, 2025, available on SEDAR+). The sensitivity table in the MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher-grade open pit for an underground mining scenario.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold-endowed structural zones.

QP Disclosure

The technical content pertaining to the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, Vice President of Emperor (B.Sc., P. Géo. / Géologue Restreint Temporaire OQLF), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under CIM guidelines and serves as a consultant to Emperor.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The Company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently awaiting liability transfer) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

The Company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Emperor's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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